Slicers girls hoops loses tight DAC affair
La Porte’s girls basketball team fell 51-49 at Merrillville in a key Duneland Athletic Conference matchup Friday. Ryin Ott led the Slicers (6-4, 1-2 Duneland Athletic Conference) with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, and Lauren Pollock snagged nine boards. La Porte trailed 22-19 at the break.
Blazers boys hoops drops close contest
Sophomore Britain Harris broke the 20-point plateau for the first time in his career, but his 21 points weren't enough as Morgan Township rallied for a 58-54 boys basketball win over Marquette Friday at the Scholl Center. Freshman Gary Lewis tallied 10 points for the Blazers (1-4), and Jake Tarnow scored nine. Marquette led 26-25 at the break. Harris erupted for 10 points in the third period, including a buzzer-beater from near the top of the key to give the Blazers a 39-35 cushion entering the fourth. The Cherokees shot 15-for-18 from the foul line to secure the win.
Westville boys hoops nipped by Boone
Westville’s boys basketball team fell 55-52 to Boone Grove at home Friday. Josh DeChantal earned 22 points, including 3-of-6 behind the arc, and had eight rebounds for the Blackhawks (1-4, 1-1 Porter County Conference). Daijon Reddix followed with 18 points and three steals, and Jace Woods had 10 points and five assists. Westville shot 13-for-15 from the charity stripe, but it wasn't quite enough.
Lakers’ girls hoops suffers first loss
La Lumiere’s girls basketball team fell for the first time this season, 59-50, at Victory Christian Friday. Dara Capaldi earned 30 points and six rebounds for the Lakers (7-1), and Lydia Capaldi had nine points. Eesha Patel recorded eight points. La Lumiere led 29-23 at half, but got outscored 24-14 in the fourth quarter.
