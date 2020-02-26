New Prairie’s boys basketball team fell 66-59 at Elkhart Central in overtime on Tuesday. Braydon Flagg paced the Cougars (11-11, 2-9 Northern Indiana Conference) with 17 points, and Tanner Moreno followed with 11. New Prairie, who won the fourth period 16-12 to force OT, got outscored 12-5 in the extra session.
