Slicers boys hoops splits pair in classic
La Porte’s boys basketball team went 1-1 in the Logansport Classic Saturday. The Slicers fell 69-51 to South Bend St. Joseph in the first round, but rebounded by beating the host Berries 66-51 in the nightcap. La Porte (5-4) trailed 34-15 at the break to the Indians, however, outscored Logansport 34-19 in the second half to pull away.
Slicers grapplers compete in Al Smith Invite
La Porte’s wrestling team grappled in the 41st annual, 32-team Al Smith Invitational Friday and Saturday. Two Slicers placed in the top 8 in their respective weight classes, Tyson Nisley earned fourth and Matt Neff finished seventh.
SC boys hoops drops tourney opener
South Central’s boys basketball team fell 76-64 to the host Kougars in a Kankakee Valley Tournament opener Saturday morning. Brendan Carr earned 28 points and nine rebounds for the Satellites (3-4), while Trent Smoker had 10 points. Zack Christy scored nine, and Gavin Scott had seven points, five boards and four assists. SC trailed 31-24 at half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.