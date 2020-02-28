New Prairie’s 200-yard medley relay team of Wrigley Hemphill, Neiman Graham, Mason Young, and Dalton Thomas earned a new school-record time of 1:37.81 at the boys swimming and diving state meet at IUPUI in Indianapolis on Friday night. They entered the meet seeded 26th and finished 20th. Only the top 16 in each swimming event advanced to Saturday’s final heats. Every Cougars’ relay swimmer set a best time in their event.
Cougars’ senior diver Nolan Szymanski will compete at state beginning at 8 a.m. CST on Saturday.
