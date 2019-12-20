Slicers boys hoops can't solve Adams
La Porte’s boys basketball team got outscored 19-6 in the second quarter and lost 68-47 at South Bend Adams Friday. Grant Ott-Large recorded 15 points for the Slicers (3-3), and Grant Gresham had 10 points. La Porte trailed 37-20 at the break.
Satellites girls hoops drops thriller to O-D
South Central’s girls basketball team trailed 56-43 after the third quarter and rallied with 32 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn't quite enough in a 76-75 loss at Oregon-Davis Friday. Delanie Gale poured in 35 points, including six 3-pointers for the Satellites (8-4), and Faith Biggs netted 13, including three treys. Abbie Tomblin added 12 points, and Amber Wolf followed with 11. Mercedes Rhodes earned 31 points for O-D (11-2), including four 3-pointers, while Katie Sauer scored 19. Jayden Worthington added 16. The two teams combined for 17 treys and S.C. hit nine.
Cougars girls hoops routs Clay
New Prairie’s girls basketball team blasted South Bend Clay 70-54 at home Friday. Jordan Winters guided the Cougars (3-9, 3-4 Northern Indiana Conference) with 21 points, and Maddie McSurley and Eva Dodds each posted 15 points. Allison Pavlick netted 13. NP had only three turnovers and erupted for 29 second-quarter points.
