New Prairie’s boys basketball team fell 58-53 at John Glenn on Friday in a rematch of the TCU Bi-County Tournament final. Braydon Flagg earned 22 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (8-7, 1-5 Northern Indiana Conference). It was tied 37-37 after three quarters, but New Prairie got outscored 21-16 in the last period by the Falcons (13-4, 4-4).
