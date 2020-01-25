NP boys hoops advances to Bi-County final
New Prairie’s boys basketball team punched its ticket to the TCU Bi-County Tournament final with a 54-41 win over Bremen on Friday in LaVille. The Cougars (8-5) face John Glenn (11-3) for the championship at 7:30 p.m. CST on Saturday at LaVille. The Falcons topped the host Lancers 54-46 in Friday’s nightcap. New Prairie last won this tournament four years ago, its first Bi-County title since 1973.
