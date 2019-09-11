City swings past NP
Lia Thomas' one-over-par 36 paced Michigan City to a 159-185 girls golf dual victory over New Prairie on Wednesday at Legacy Hills. Taylor Skibinski carded a 39 for the Wolves (10-3), followed by Sara Poulin (41) and Jayda Peters (43). Jordan and Jaiden Winters both fired 41s for New Prairie with Macaria Tierney (51) and Zoie Martinez (52) also scoring.
Bellido shines in Marquette loss
Freshman Daniela Bellido carded a two-over-par 32 on Michigan City Municipal's North Course in Marquette's 167-173 loss to Chesterton in a girls golf dual Wednesday. Also scoring for the Blazers (3-2) were Sandra Paholski (45), Ann Peterson (46) and Abby Novak (50). Chesterton was paced by Katelyn McCoy with a 35.
Blackhawks blank Washington
Kaylee Bowley's hat trick and a 12-save shutout by Maddie Stark paced Westville to a 7-0 girls soccer victory over Washington Township on Wednesday. Chloe Fortune put in two goals, while Mia Francis and McKenna O'Hara each tallied for the Blackhawks.
SC downs O-D golf
Eve Masson and Abby Bohm shared medalist honors with 54s as South Central bested Oregon-Davis 231-255 in girls golf Wednesday. Sasami Martin had a 60 and Annabelle Mischke shot a personal-best 63.
City tennis edges Clay
The Michigan City doubles teams of Lucas Miller and John Bruning and Josiah Miller and Dante Morland won straight-set matches and Connor Reynolds earned the clincher at two singles as the Wolves edged South Bend Clay 3-2 in boys tennis Wednesday. Kyle Yackus lost in three sets at three singles with all three sets ending in tie-breakers.
NP outlasts NJ tennis
Jacob Hannon prevailed in a 12-10 third-set tie-breaker to lift New Prairie to a 3-2 boys tennis win over North Judson on Wednesday. Josh Ferrell/Colton Kitchen scored a shutout at one doubles with Wreese Hemphill/Haydon Houser taking two doubles, 6-0 7-6 (7-4).
Plymouth bests LP girls
Plymouth downed La Porte 5-1 in girls soccer Tuesday. Slicers keeper Lauren Pollock held the Pilgrims to a 15 percent scoring rate, Gabrielle Latchford put nine shots on goal and Madison Coates assisted on LP's lone score.
LC downs MC volleyball
Reece Shirley recorded eight kills, 12 digs and 23 assists in Michigan City's 25-21, 25-27, 25-19, 25-14 volleyball loss to Lake Central on Tuesday. Ellery Dolezal notched 11 kills and 14 digs, while Micah Ruhe made 16 digs for the Wolves (7-4).
Youth bowling signups
The City Lanes Youth Bowling League will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration runs from noon to 4 p.m and is open to ages five to 18. Anyone who signs up can bowl two free games. Signups will also be taken during the week or by calling City Lanes at 219-872-9930.
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
PNW golf outing Sept. 23
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor’s Invitational golf outing will be held Sept. 23 at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by Sept. 20.
K of C Soccer Challenge Sept. 29
The Knights of Columbus of St. Michael Council in La Porte will hold its annual Soccer Challenge Sept. 29 at the YMCA soccer fields on Andrew Ave. The event is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Registration will take place from noon to 12:30 with the competition lasting until 3. Birth certificates are required.
Valley Hills Night Golf Tourney
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is hosting a night golf tournament at 8:30 on Sept. 21. The public is invited. For more information, call 219-778-2823.
Bigfoot 5k Trail Run Sept. 22
Crazy Legs Race Series presents the Bigfoot 5k Trail Run at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. Anyone who gets a picture or video of Bigfoot with their phone and shows it to the organizers at the end of the race will be entered in a special raffle for a chance to win prizes. All runners receive a winter hat. The course can be muddy, wet or dry, depending on the weather. There’ll be one creek crossing near the end of the race. Sign up online at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21394/bigfoot-5k-trail-run.
