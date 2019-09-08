SC football falls hard to Boone
South Central fell to 0-3 in football Friday with a 53-0 loss to unbeaten Boone Grove in Valparaiso. Brae’Ton ran for 192 yards and five touchdowns on just 13 carries and also caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Jake Mayersky, who also rushed for 90 yards and a score. “We just have to get better at the basics,” Satellites coach Buzz Schoff said. “We have to tackle better and we have to block better. A team like Boone takes advantage of every mistake and when you continually miss tackles and don’t finish blocks, they score 53 points in a hurry.” SC hosts Wheeler (1-2) on Friday. “We’re pretty defeated,” Schoff said. “(Being outscored) 131-46 will do that, but we’ll keep pushing forward.”
LP boys cross second at Harrison
The La Porte boys cross country team finished second in a 26-team field at Saturday's Harrison Invite in West Lafayette. Leading the way were Connor Havens in fifth place with a time of 16:01 and Cole Raymond in seventh at 16:05. Sam Bell (16:33) took 17th. Winston Griffin was 40th (16:53) and and John Groth 52nd (17:18).
Slicers girls cross 13th at invite
The La Porte girls cross country team finished 13th in a 26-team field at Saturday's Harrison (West Lafayette) Invite. Ella Bensz (45th, 20:26) was the Slicers' top finisher, followed by Ariana Steele (60th, 20:55). Also scoring for LP were Ella Dubbs (69th, 21:11), Ali Bender (71st, 21:14) and Rylee Stephany (100th, 21:59).
EM gives LP boys the boot
Joe Keiley scored on an assist from Ron Cuarenta for La Porte's only goal in a 6-1 boys soccer loss at Elkhart Memorial on Saturday.
New Prairie girls run 11th at Harrison
The New Prairie girls cross country team placed 11th out of 26 teams with 305 points at Saturday’s Harrison Invitational in West Lafayette. Eight girls ran personal bests and three more logged season bests. The scoring five included three freshmen, Lillian Zelasko (20th, 19:33), Audrey Henning (56th, 20:47) and Ilayna Baltes (72nd, 21:17). Juliana Kroll was 51st (20:35) and Brianna Hooton 118th (22:25) in the field of 188. Zionsville won the meet with a tidy 28 points, followed by West Lafayette (82).
Bardol wins in Blazers tennis loss
Sean Bardol skated to a 6-1, 6-0 victory atop singles play to boost his record to 5-1, but host Illiana Christian managed a season split with the Blazers following its 4-1 win Friday in Dyer. Marquette (3-3) lost the other courts in straight sets.
LP freshman volleyball schedule changes
La Porte's freshman volleyball matches versus Merrillville on the road on Tuesday and at home on Oct. 3 won't be played.
