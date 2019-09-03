Bellido paces Blazers
The Marquette girls golf team recorded a 169-208 victory over Bishop Noll Institute at the Michigan City Municipal North Course on Tuesday afternoon.
The Blazers were again led by freshman Daniela Bellido with a 37 on the par-30 layout, one shot better than Ann Peterson. Also scoring for Marquette were Sandra Paholski (46) and Mary Kate Bobillo (48).
NP tennis blanks Riley
The New Prairie boys tennis dropped four games total in a 5-0 boys tennis victory over South Bend Riley on Tuesday. Wrigley Hemphill (two singles) and Josh Ferrell/Colten Kitchen (one doubles) fashioned shuouts, while Nick Boyd yielded just one game at No. 1. Jacob Hannon took three singles, 6-3, 6-0, and Wreese Hemphill/Nathan Middlebrook were default victors.
Shirley powers Wolves
Reece Shirley's 12 kills, 16 assists, eight aces and eight digs led the Michigan City volleyball team to a 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21 Duneland Conference victory over Merrillville on Tuesday. Aaliyah Briggs and Ellery Dolezal each contirbuted eight kills and Micah Ruhe made 18 digs for the Wolves (7-2, 2-1).
LP pummels Portage
The La Porte volleyball team (8-2, 2-1 DAC) swept visiting Portage 25-8, 25-4, 25-9 on Tuesday. Aniya Kennedy and Cheyanne Seymour each connected on nine kills with Paige Conklin adding eight and Lexi Joyner seven. Seymour served three aces and Kennedy made three blocks. Paige Conklin came up with 18 digs, while Olivia Voelker had 13. Conklin and Halle Seaburg both gave out 13 assists.
NP mashes Mishawaka
The New Prairie volleyball team made short work of Mishawaka on Tuesday, coasting to a 25-8, 25-19, 25-17 triumph in Northern Indiana Conference play. Elise Swistek cracked three aces and 14 kills, while also picking up 23 digs. Haley Robinson (nine), Katie Hancock (eight), Ellie Michiaels (four) and Logan Forrester (three) each contributed to the hitting total. Katie Hancock made four blocks, Shaye Tolch dished out 32 assists and Forrester notched nine digs.
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
Duneland B&G Club volleyball
The Duneland Boys and Girls Club will hold a volleyball league grades 3-8 beginning Sept. 17 and continuing until Nov. 16. Cost is $40 per child. Grades 3-4 practice Tuesday, grades 5-6 Wednesday and grades 7-8 Thursday. All games are Saturday. Skills testing is mandatory with the following schedule: grades 3-4, 6 p.m., Tuesday; grades 5-6, 6 p.m., Sept. 11; grades 7-8, 6 p.m., Sept. 12. A coaches meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the club. Schedules and rosters will be posted at www.bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland/leagues-chesterton/. In addition to league fees, a $35 club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For information, contact Ron Ranta at rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org.
Valley Hills Night Golf Tourney
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is hosting a night golf tournament at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. The public is invited. For more information, call Valley Hills at 219-778-2823.
PNW golf outing Sept. 23
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor's Invitational golf outing will be held Sept. 23 at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by Sept. 20.
