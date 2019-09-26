LP volleyball improves to 8-2 in DAC
La Porte’s volleyball team swept Portage, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8, on Thursday night on the road. Aniya Kennedy guided the Slicers (17-4, 8-2 Duneland Athletic Conference) with 11 kills and three blocks, and Paige Conklin had 21 assists, 10 kills, seven digs and four aces. Lexi Joyner added eight kills to become the fifth LP player this season with at least 100 kills. Olivia Voelker led the defense with 13 digs, while Lesley Marshall recorded eight digs. Halle Seaburg added 14 assists and two aces, and Cheyanne Seymour chipped in three blocks.
City volleyball falls in five
Reece Shirley amassed 21 kills, 24 assists and 13 digs but the Michigan City volleyball team fell to Merrillville, 23-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14, on Thursday, the Wolves’ second five-set (16-14) loss in a week. Ellery Dolezal connected on 14 kills, while Alexa Sparks notched 10 kills and 21 assists. Micah Ruhe made 31 digs for MC (11-10).
Westville girls soccer boots Ingots
Kayle Bowlee had a hat trick and three assists to power the Westville girls soccer team to a 9-4 win over River Forest on Thursday. Chloe Fortune and Mia Francis each scored twice with Sydney Patla and McKenna Bowley also tallying a goal. Fortune added an assist and Maddie Stark made six saves.
Week 3 Pro Picks winner: Aaron Gogel
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 3 of the National Football League was Aaron Gogel. He was one of four people in our contest to earn a 12-3 record, winning with his Monday night tiebreaker score of 41. The games he missed were Detroit-Philadelphia, NY Giants-Tampa Bay and New Orleans-Seattle. Gogel won the $50 prize.
Slicers boys tennis downs La Lu
La Porte’s boys tennis team beat La Lumiere 5-0 on Wednesday at the LeRoy Courts in Kesling Park. At No. 1 singles, Andy Emmons rolled 6-0, 6-0 for the Slicers (14-6) over Donny Lou, and Alex Ake topped Charlie Marci 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 singles, Travis Chalik beat Trevor Brandt 6-1, 6-1, and Carson Stalbaum/Tristen Poe won 6-0, 6-0 over Isaac Fielder/Rhys Gulotta at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Liam Wolf/Brock Schultz cruised 6-0, 6-0 over Max Marci/Ryan Reehrer.
Blazers boys soccer blows up late
After a scoreless first half, Marquette erupted for six goals following the break, two of them by Ian Baker, as the Blazers pulled away to a 6-0 boys soccer victory over visiting River Forest on Wednesday.
Baker broke the goose egg at the 36-second mark of the second half and struck again less than nine minutes later off a deft cross by freshman Adam Tarnow. Max Leckrone, Gavin Campbell, Ethan Irsa and Colin Flanigan each found the back of the net in a span of 10 minutes to extend the margin as Marquette (6-5) recorded its fourth clean sheet in its last six matches.
Adams aces Cougars tennis
Josh Ferrell and Colten Kitchen took a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 1 doubles, but it was the only point the New Prairie boys tennis team would garner in a 4-1 Northern Indiana Conference playoff to host South Bend Adams on Wednesday. The Eagles dominated singles, ceding just five games across three matches. Haydon Houser and Wreese Hemphill were competitive at No. 2 doubles for NP (14-4), but fell 7-5, 6-4.
Andrean edges Marquette tennis
Cormack Bardol dropped a 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 battle at No. 2 singles as Andrean edged Marquette 3-2 in boys tennis Wednesday at the Elston Courts. Noah Wadle and Colin Thompson took No. 2 doubles, 6-3, 6-0, with the Blazers’ other point coming in a forfeit to Riggs Bardol at No. 3 singles. Sean Bardol lost 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1, and Aidan McDonnell and Brendan Mack 6-3, 7-6 at No. 1 doubles for Marquette (6-6).
Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 tournament is Oct. 6
The Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 double elimination basketball tournament will be Oct. 6. There will be youth divisions for fourth through 12 grade boys and girls as well as an adult division. Cost is $75 per team with trophies awarded to winners. Every participant will receive a T-shirt. Proceeds support the Westville boys baskerball team. For more information, contact Dale Lake @lake_dale@yahoo.com.
Pumpkin Festival Run / Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
Valley Hills offers rates, tournaments
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is offering a student rate of $5 every day until the end of the year for anyone in grade school, high school or college. Anyone wanting to set up a night golf tournament can call the course at 219-778-2823 with their information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.