LP volleyball improves to 8-2 in DAC
La Porte’s volleyball team swept Portage, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8, on Thursday night on the road. Aniya Kennedy guided the Slicers (17-4, 8-2 Duneland Athletic Conference) with 11 kills and three blocks, and Paige Conklin had 21 assists, 10 kills, seven digs and four aces. Lexi Joyner added eight kills to become the fifth LP player this season with at least 100 kills. Olivia Voelker led the defense with 13 digs, while Lesley Marshall recorded eight digs. Halle Seaburg added 14 assists and two aces, and Cheyanne Seymour chipped in three blocks.
Otwinowski up for Campbell Trophy
Buffalo senior linebacker Matt Otwinowski (La Porte) has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Celebrating its 30th year, the award recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Otwinowski is an accounting major with a 3.89 cumulative grade point average. A two-time Academic All-Mid-American Conference selection, he has been honored as a MAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete. Otwinowski has already been placed on the watch list for the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team and the Weurffel Trophy.
The Bulls starting middle linebacker ranks second on the team with 21 tackles. He has played in 42 games over his career and registered 99 tackles.
The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists Oct. 30, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2019 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, During the event, one member of the class will be declared the winner and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
Slicers boys soccer schedule change
La Porte's boys soccer team will play just one half of the JV match at Mishawaka on Saturday due to low numbers for the Cavemen. JV will play first at noon, followed by the varsity.
City volleyball falls in five
Reece Shirley amassed 21 kills, 24 assists and 13 digs but the Michigan City volleyball team fell to Merrillville, 23-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14, on Thursday, the Wolves’ second five-set (16-14) loss in a week. Ellery Dolezal connected on 14 kills, while Alexa Sparks notched 10 kills and 21 assists. Micah Ruhe made 31 digs for MC (11-10).
Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 tourney is Oct. 6
The Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 double elimination basketball tournament will be Oct. 6. There will be youth divisions for fourth through 12 grade boys and girls as well as an adult division. Cost is $75 per team with trophies awarded to winners. Every participant will receive a T-shirt. Proceeds support the Westville boys baskerball team.
For more information, contact Dale Lake @lake_dale@yahoo.com.
LP frosh volleyball match dropped
La Porte's freshman volleyball home match versus Merrillville on Thursday won't be played.
K of C Soccer Challenge Sunday
The Knights of Columbus of St. Michael Council in La Porte will hold its annual Soccer Challenge on Sunday at the YMCA soccer fields on Andrew Ave. The event is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Registration will take place from noon to 12:30 with the competition lasting until 3. Birth certificates are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.