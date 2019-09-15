Cougars volleyball posts third in tourney
New Prairie’s volleyball team finished third with a 3-1 record in the Concord Tournament on Saturday. The Cougars beat West Noble 25-10, 25-22, Plymouth 25-17, 25-22, and Westview 28-26, 25-13, but lost to NorthWood 23-25, 25-21, 15-7. NP's Elise Swistek tallied 54 kills, followed by Haley Robinson with 20 kills. Katie Hancock and Ellie Michiaels combined for 11 blocks, and Shaye Tolch had 72 assists. Emma Fleck added 19 assists, and Swistek and Fleck also combined for nine aces. Swistek led with 44 digs and also earned her 1,000th career dig against West Noble. Josie Troy had 40 digs, and Robinson added 30 digs.
LC blanks LP boys soccer
La Porte kept Lake Central at bay for 33 minutes, but the Indians scored three times in the final seven minutes of the first half on their way to a 4-0 Duneland Athletic Conference boys soccer victory Saturday.
Blazers 2-2 at tourney
Marquette lost to Chesterton and Kokomo in pool play, then defeated South Bend Washington and South Bend Clay in the place round to finish 2-2 in Saturday's Chesterton volleyball tournament. Boone Grove bested Chesterton and Portage in the championship round to garner the title.
Three for Lindsey in Marquette win
Riley Lindsey put the finishing touches on a hat trick and Marquette comeback with the match-winner in the 72nd minute as the Blazers edged Washington Township 3-2 in girls soccer Saturday afternoon at the Marquette Athletic Complex.
Lindsey found the back of the net on a direct kick to register the first goal of the match. Her winner was set up by Maddie Rowley.
Baker's pair boosts Blazers
Ian Baker accounted for both Marquette goals while Lee Kellom and Max Leckrone combined for the Blazers' first clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 boys soccer triumph over Washington Township on Saturday morning at the MAC.
Blazers girls, boys soccer schedule changes
Marquette’s girls soccer match at Hebron, which was postponed on Aug. 21, has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. today. The Blazers have also added a boys soccer home match at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday versus Oregon-Davis.
LP frosh volleyball match dropped
La Porte's freshman volleyball home match versus Merrillville on Oct. 3 won't be played.
K of C Soccer Challenge Sept. 29
The Knights of Columbus of St. Michael Council in La Porte will hold its annual Soccer Challenge Sept. 29 at the YMCA soccer fields on Andrew Ave. The event is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Registration will take place from noon to 12:30 with the competition lasting until 3. Birth certificates are required.
Valley Hills Night Golf Tourney
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is hosting a night golf tournament at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited. For more information, call Valley Hills at 219-778-2823.
