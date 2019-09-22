Adams edges LP boys soccer
A penalty kick in the dying minutes of the first half accounted for the only goal in South Bend Adams’ 1-0 boys soccer win over La Porte on Saturday in South Bend.
Cougars boys tennis routs Marian
New Prairie’s boys tennis team blanked Mishawaka Marian 5-0 on the road on Saturday. Nick Boyd prevailed 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 singles for the Cougars (13-3), and at No. 2 singles, Jacob Hannon cruised 6-0, 6-0. Nathan Middlebrook won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and Josh Ferrell/Colten Kitchen rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Wreese Hemphill/Haydon Houser won 6-1, 6-3. New Prairie's JV was victorious 1-0.
Grott earns honor for Blazers, who finish 1-2
Ryleigh Grott tallied 15 kills in three matches en route to All-Tournament Team accolades at Saturday's VCA Invite in Valparaiso. The Blazers went 1-2, defeating River Forest 25-20, 25-21, after falling to Illiana Christian, 25-17, 25-13 and Kouts, 25-10, 25-15. Grott earned 10 kills in Marquette's win over the Ingots. Freshman Kennedy Oselka added four kills in that match, and Ally McConnell, Sara Molina and Jenna Kirby had two aces apiece. Kirby added a team-high seven assists, and McConnell led the Blazers (11-10) with six digs. McConnell also posted a team-best nine digs versus Illiana Christian. Freshman Diana Fields recorded seven digs in the last two matches of the day.
Westville, Marquette girls soccer draw
Riley Lindsey’s goal in the 73rd minute erased a 3-2 deficit and enabled Marquette to earn a 3-3 draw at Westville on Saturday. Lindsey had a pair of goals while Janaya Blakely also made her way into the scoring column. Freshman keeper Sydney Burroughs kept the Blackhawks off the scoreboard over the final 44-plus minutes, accounting for 25 saves in the process. Despite competing with just nine players in the second half, Marquette finally broke through with less than eight minutes to play when Maddie Rowley fed Lindsey for the match-tying goal. Chloe Fortune, Grace Shebel and Kaylee Bowley scored for Westville with Bowley and Mia Francis picking up assists. Maddie Stark made nine saves.
