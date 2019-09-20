Slicers volleyball sweeps Trojans
La Porte’s volleyball team rolled at Chesterton in three games, 25-22, 25-14, 25-14, on Thursday. Annalise Warnock paced the Slicers (16-3, 7-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) with 10 kills and three aces, and Paige Conklin had 12 assists, 10 digs and nine kills. Aniya Kennedy and Lexi Joyner each posted eight kills, and Kennedy had six total blocks and Joyner four. Halle Seaburg led the team with 19 assists, and Cheyanne Seymour added two aces.
LP boys tennis gets edged
La Porte’s boys tennis team dropped a close Duneland Athletic Conference match, 3-2, at Valparaiso on Thursday. Andy Emmons prevailed 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 singles for the Slicers, and at No. 1 doubles, Carson Stalbaum and Tristen Poe won 7-6 (2) 6-3. Liam Wolf fell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and at No. 3 singles, Graham Siefker lost 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles. Alex Ake and Brock Schultz dropped a 6-4, 6-3 match at No. 1 doubles.
Cougars volleyball downs Jimmies
New Prairie’s volleyball team beat visiting Jimtown in four games, 25-16, 25-12, 21-25, 25-11, on Thursday. Elise Swistek led the Cougars with 17 kills, 16 digs and three aces, and Haley Robinson had 13 kills and two aces. Katie Hancock recorded seven kills, and Hancock and Ellie Michiaels had seven combined blocks. Emma Fleck notched 22 assists, and Shaye Tolch added 16 assists and two aces. Josie Troy tallied 19 digs and a pair of aces.
NP boys tennis beats Lakers
New Prairie’s boys tennis team topped La Lumiere 6-2 on Thursday. Nick Boyd beat Donny Lou 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles for the Cougars (12-3), and at No. 3 singles, Nathan Middlebrook prevailed 6-2, 7-5 over Charlie Macri. Grady Lapczynski rolled 6-1, 6-1 over Trevor Brandt at No. 4 singles, and at No. 1 doubles, Josh Ferrell/Colten Kitchen cruised 6-0, 6-0 over Ryan Rehrer/Ryhs Gulotta. Wreese Hemphill/Haydon Houser beat Daniel Peters/Gavin Goodman 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, and at No. 3 doubles, Matthew Spahn/Jackson Paarlberg won 6-0, 6-1 over Cliff Zhu/Alex Olsen. La Lu’s Sean McGuckin edged Jacob Hannon 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 2 singles, and at No. 5 singles, the Lakers’ Isaac Fielder won 7-5, 4-2 over Noah Humphrey. NP’s JV won 2-0.
Blazers boys tennis nips Bearcats
Aidan McDonnel and Brendan Mack rallied for a 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 win at one doubles as Marquette (6-5) edged Wheeler 3-2 in boys tennis Thursday. Noah Wadle and Colin Thompson took two doubles 6-4, 6-1, while Sean Bardol prevailed 6-3, 6-3 at one singles. Cormack and Riggs Bardol each lost 7-5, 6-0 at two and three singles, respectively.
LP frosh volleyball match dropped
La Porte's freshman volleyball home match versus Merrillville on Oct. 3 won't be played.
Bigfoot 5k Trail Run Sunday
Crazy Legs Race Series presents the Bigfoot 5k Trail Run at 9 a.m. on Sunday at Bluhm County Park in Westville. See if you can find Bigfoot as he or she roams the course. If you get a picture or video of Bigfoot with your phone show it to the organizers at the end of the race. You’ll be entered in a special raffle for a chance to win prizes. All runners receive a winter hat. The course can be muddy, wet or dry depending on the weather. There’ll be one creek crossing near the end of the race. Sign up online at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21394/bigfoot-5k-trail-run.
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
Valley Hills Night Golf Tourney
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is hosting a night golf tournament at 8:30 p.m. today. The public is invited. For more information, call Valley Hills at 219-778-2823.
