LP girls golf places 2nd in quad, Tigers 3rd
La Porte’s girls golf team finished second in a quadrangular (216) on Wednesday at Swan Lake’s Silver Course. LaCrosse took third (247), and John Glenn won the meet (197). LaVille had an incomplete team score. Gabby Hull guided the Slicers with 51, and Jayme Noll carded 53. Lauren Miskowicz shot 55, while Ella Schable added 58. Autumn Scarborough led the Tigers with 54, and Madi Conover recorded 65. Lillie Cox had 69, and Noel Boubourikas tallied 63. Abby Machnic earned medalist honors with 43 for the Falcons (14-5).
Lakers girls soccer tops Slicers
La Lumiere’s girls soccer team topped La Porte 5-3 on Thursday night in La Porte. The Lakers’ Mia Risser tallied a hat trick plus one with four goals, and Louie DePalma had one goal.
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
Blazers girls, boys soccer schedule changes
Marquette’s girls soccer match at Hebron, which was postponed on Aug. 21, has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. The Blazers have also added a boys soccer home match at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday versus Oregon-Davis.
Bigfoot 5k Trail Run Sept. 22
Crazy Legs Race Series presents the Bigfoot 5k Trail Run at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. See if you can find Bigfoot as he or she roams the course. If you get a picture or video of Bigfoot with your phone show it to the organizers at the end of the race. You’ll be entered in a special raffle for a chance to win prizes. All runners receive a winter hat. The course can be muddy, wet or dry depending on the weather. There’ll be one creek crossing near the end of the race. Sign up online at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21394/bigfoot-5k-trail-run.
PNW golf outing Sept. 23
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor’s Invitational golf outing will be Sept. 23 at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by Friday.
Duneland B&G Club volleyball
The Duneland Boys and Girls Club will hold a volleyball league for grades 3-8 beginning Tuesday and continuing until Nov. 16. Cost is $40 per child. Grades 3-4 practice Tuesday, grades 5-6 Wednesday and grades 7-8 Thursday. All games are Saturday. Skills testing is mandatory with the following schedule: grades 3-4, 6 p.m., Sept. 10; grades 5-6, 6 p.m., Sept. 11; grades 7-8, 6 p.m., Sept. 12. A coaches meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the club. Schedules and rosters will be posted at www.bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland/leagues-chesterton/. In addition to league fees, a $35 club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For information, contact Ron Ranta at rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.