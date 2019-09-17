NP mops up Marian
New Prairie handled Mishawaka Marian 25-13, 25-10, 25-20 in girls volleyball Tuesday behind 16 kills, 21 digs and four aces by Elise Swistek. Haley Robinson and Katie Hancock contributed 11 and 10 kills, respectively, with Shaye Tolch distributing 39 assists and Josie Troy picking up 19 digs.
CP makes short work of MC
Crown Point dispatched Michigan City 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 in girls volleyball Tuesday. Reece Shirley had nine kills, Alexa Sparks 14 assists and Micah Ruhe 21 digs for the Wolves (7-6).
Blazers blank O-D boys
Charlie O'Halloran broke the ice 28 seconds into the second half before senior Ian Baker added an insurance goal two minutes later as Marquette posted a 2-0 shutout over Oregon-Davis in boys soccer Tuesday at the Marquette Athletic Complex.
Keeper Lee Kellom posted the Blazers' second straight shutout.
SC volleyball rolls over LaCrosse
Lexy Wade's 13 kills paced South Central to a 25-14, 25-23, 25-13 victory over LaCrosse in Porter County Conference volleyball Monday. Lanie Criswell recorded three aces and 23 assists with Kylie Filo picking up 10 digs.
Marquette spikes 'Velt
The Marquette volleyball team made brief work of Gary Roosevelt on Monday at the Scholl Center, sweeping the Panthers 25-5, 25-3, 25-4. Freshman Diana Fields racked up 19 aces with Ally McConnell and Sara Molina adding eight and six, respectively. Ryleigh Grott made four kills, and Madi Lindsey recorded five assists for the Blazers (9-8).
Bellido boosts Blazers girls golf
Daniela Bellido's even-par on the Michigan City Municipal North Course paced Marquette's girls golf team to a 173-225 dual victory over South Central on Monday. Following Bellido for the Blazers were Ann Peterson (43), Mary Kate Bobillo (46) and Abby Novak (54).
NP boys tennis shuts out MC
New Prairie didn't drop a set in a 5-0 boys tennis win over Michigan City on Monday. Winners for the Cougars (10-3) were Nick Boyd, Nathan Middlebrook, Jacob Hannon, Josh Ferrell/Colten Kitchen and Wreese Hemphill/Haydon Houser. "Connor Reynolds played great tennis at No. 1 singles against one of the tougher No. 1s in the area," MC coach Mike Tsugawa said. "The rest of the singles lineup had competitive matches where we were in contention, but just could not win a set. Same story for doubles. (They) were a few shots from winning a set, but ultimately fell short."
NP girls golf takes two
New Prairie bested Mishawaka and South Bend Washington 207-233-255 in a Northern Indiana Conference triangular Monday, securing sixth place in the dual standings at 7-5. It's the program's first top-half NIC finish since joining the league in 2015. Jordan and Jaiden Winters each turned in 47s with Zoie Martinez carding a 54 and Macaria Tierney a 59. "I was pleased with... their composure during the match," coach Bruce Watson said.
KV blanks Blazers boys tennis
Cormack Bardol and brother Riggs went to second-set tie-breakers at two and three singles, respectively, but that was as close as the Blazers got to winning a set in Monday's 5-0 boys tennis loss to visiting Kankakee Valley. The Kougars ceded just three games in doubles.
Bigfoot 5k Trail Run Sunday
Crazy Legs Race Series presents the Bigfoot 5k Trail Run at 9 a.m. on Sunday at Bluhm County Park in Westville. See if you can find Bigfoot as he or she roams the course. If you get a picture or video of Bigfoot with your phone show it to the organizers at the end of the race. You’ll be entered in a special raffle for a chance to win prizes. All runners receive a winter hat. The course can be muddy, wet or dry depending on the weather. There’ll be one creek crossing near the end of the race. Sign up online at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21394/bigfoot-5k-trail-run.
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
PNW golf outing Monday
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor's Invitational golf outing will be held Monday at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.