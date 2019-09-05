SC golfers second in GSSC meet
The South Central girls golf team finished second among six schools in Thursday's Greater South Shore Conference tournament at Wicker Park. The Satellites posted a 478 to edge Griffith (480) and Bishop Noll (485), while North Newton took the title with a 392. Catherine Brzycki of Griffith was medalist with a 79. S.C.'s Abby Bohm earned all-conference honors, placing fifth with a 103, a round that included a birdie. Eve Masson carded 117, Sasami Martin 123 and Annabelle Mischke 135. Masson and Martin were second-team all-conference. "Abby just started playing this year, so this was a huge accomplishment," coach Gloria Horn said. "Sasami also just started playing this year. I'm very pleased with how well the ladies did."
Lindsey trifecta boosts Blazers
Riley Lindsey fashioned a hat trick as Marquette earned its first girls soccer victory of the season, 5-1 over visiting River Forest. Yatziry Barrera-Vazquez recorded her first career goal and Maddie Rowley added an insurance tally. Sydney Burroughs registered 12 of her 15 saves in the second half.
NP routs Riley volleyball
Emily Swistek connected on 14 kills, eclipsing the 1,000 mark for her career, and claimed 17 digs as New Prairie routed South Bend Riley 25-3, 25-16, 25-7, in volleyball Thursday. Katie Hancock backed Swistek with nine winners to go with a dozen digs and four aces. Shaye Tolch set 30 assists and claimed 13 digs.
Blazers net tough win
Marquette swept doubles to edge host Hammond Morton 3-2 in boys tennis Thursday. Aidan McDonnell and Brendan Mack persevered 7-5, 7-5 at No. 1 before Colin Thompson and Riggs Bardol seized the decisive point at No. 2 with a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Sean Bardol boosted his No. 1 singles record to 4-1 with a 6-3, 6-3, decision.
Pirates sweep City singles
Merrillville won all three singles matches to top Michigan City 3-2 in boys tennis Thursday. Josiah Miller and Dante Morland took two doubles, 6-2, 6-2, while John Bruning and Lucas White rallied to prevail at one singles, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-3 for the Wolves (5-3, 0-2 DAC).
Youth bowling signups
The City Lanes Youth Bowling League will start at 10 a.m. Sept. 14. Registration runs from noon to 4 p.m Saturday and is open to ages five to 18 . Anyone who signs up can bowl two free games. Signups will also be taken during the week or by calling City Lanes at 219-872-9930.
Boyd wins in NP loss
Nick Boyd's 6-4, 6-2 win at one singles prevented a shutout for New Prairie in its 4-1 boys tennis loss to Bremen on Thursday. The other four courts all lost in straight sets for the Cougars (5-3).
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
Duneland B&G Club volleyball
The Duneland Boys and Girls Club will hold a volleyball league grades 3-8 beginning Sept. 17 and continuing until Nov. 16. Cost is $40 per child. Grades 3-4 practice Tuesday, grades 5-6 Wednesday and grades 7-8 Thursday. All games are Saturday. Skills testing is mandatory with the following schedule: grades 3-4, 6 p.m., Tuesday; grades 5-6, 6 p.m., Sept. 11; grades 7-8, 6 p.m., Sept. 12. A coaches meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the club. Schedules and rosters will be posted at www.bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland/leagues-chesterton/. In addition to league fees, a $35 club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For information, contact Ron Ranta at rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org.
PNW golf outing Sept. 23
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor’s Invitational golf outing will be held Sept. 23 at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by Sept. 20.
