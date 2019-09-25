Otwinowski up for Campbell Trophy
Buffalo senior linebacker Matt Otwinowski (La Porte) has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Celebrating its 30th year, the award recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Otwinowski is an accounting major with a 3.89 cumulative grade point average. A two-time Academic All-Mid-American Conference selection, he has been honored as a MAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete. Otwinowski has already been placed on the watch list for the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team and the Weurffel Trophy.
The Bulls starting middle linebacker ranks second on the team with 21 tackles. He has played in 42 games over his career and registered 99 tackles.
The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists Oct. 30, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2019 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, During the event, one member of the class will be declared the winner and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
Slicers boys tennis thumps Pirates
La Porte’s boys tennis team drubbed visiting Merrillville 5-0 on Tuesday. Andy Emmons rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Slicers (13-6), and at No. 2 singles, Graham Siefker won 6-4, 6-2. Alex Ake blanked his opponent, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, and at No. 1 doubles, Carson Stalbaum/Tristen Poe cruised 6-0, 6-0. Liam Wolf/Brock Schultz also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. La Porte’s JV rolled 5-0.
NP volleyball clubs Clay
New Prairie made short work of South Bend Clay in volleyball Tuesday, crushing the Colonials 25-2, 25-4, 25-6. Shaye Tolch served up 17 aces to go with 18 assists, while Josie Troy notched 10 aces and six digs. Katie Hancock chipped in six digs for the Cougars.
NP tennis wins NIC playoff opener
Nathan Middlebrook (three singles) and Wreese Hemphill/Haydon Houser (two doubles) claimed three-set victories to push the New Prairie boys tennis team (13-3) to a 4-1 victory over Elkhart Central in a Northern Indiana Conference playoff match Tuesday. Middlebrook won 6-1, 4-6, 7-5, while Hemphill/Houser rallied to prevail 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Nick Boyd (one singles) and Colten Kitchen/Josh Ferrell (one doubles) breezed to wins, losing one game between them.
City volleyball drops heartbreaker
Michigan City overcame a two-game deficit to force a fifth game Tuesday against Valparaiso, but the Vikings eked out the thrilling Duneland Conference volleyball victory, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 16-14. Reece Shirley posted 13 kills and 19 digs for the Wolves (10-9). Ellery Dolezal connected on 11 kills, Micah Ruhe picked up 16 digs and Alexa Sparks set 21 assists.
Wolves tennis drops DAC decision
Michigan City’s boys tennis team fell 5-0 at Valparaiso on Tuesday. The Wolves’ Senior Night is at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at home against Lowell.
Marquette volleyball spikes O-D
Marquette rattled off its fourth consecutive volleyball shutout at home Tuesday, downing Oregon-Davis 25-19, 25-11, 25-22 at the Scholl Center. Ryleigh Grott logged 11 kills while Julia Molina added nine to go with four aces. Freshman Kennedy Oselka and Emily Lasky notched six kills each with Oselka leading the Blazers (13-10) in digs with eight. Liberty Riley registered a match-high 10 assists with Jenna Kirby and Madison Lindsey contributing eight apiece. Freshman Diana Fields served three aces.
Westville boys soccer earns first ‘W’
Westville bested Hebron in a penalty kick shootout to earn its first boys soccer win of the season, 3-2, Tuesday. Andrew Henderson and Chris Bishop scored for the Blackhawks (1-9) with Carson Miller making six saves and contributing an assist.
Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 tourney is Oct. 6
The Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 double elimination basketball tournament will be Oct. 6. There will be youth divisions for fourth through 12 grade boys and girls as well as an adult division. Cost is $75 per team with trophies awarded to winners. Every participant will receive a T-shirt. Proceeds support the Westville boys basketball team.
For more information, contact Dale Lake @lake_dale@yahoo.com.
LP frosh volleyball match dropped
La Porte's freshman volleyball home match versus Merrillville on Oct. 3 won't be played.
K of C Soccer Challenge Sunday
The Knights of Columbus of St. Michael Council in La Porte will hold its annual Soccer Challenge on Sunday at the YMCA soccer fields on Andrew Ave. The event is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Registration will take place from noon to 12:30 with the competition lasting until 3. Birth certificates are required.
