Bellido medals in City win
Marquette's Daniela Bellido fired a 39 to earn medalist honors but Michigan City bested the Blazers 188-202 at Long Beach on Wednesday. Bellido's round included a birdie and three pars. Taylor Skibinski shot 40 to lead the Wolves. Lia Thomas fired a 44 and Sara Poulin 45 with Jayda Peters' 59 rounding City's scoring. Ann Peterson carded a 50 and Sandra Pahoslki 55 for Marquette, while Mary Kate Bobillo turned in a 58.
City bagels Panthers tennis
Michigan City (4-2) didn't drop a single game in the four contested matches, shutting out Griffith 5-0 in boys tennis Wednesday. Ryan Cuma and Connor Reynolds won 6-0, 6-0 at one and two singles, as did Lucas White/John Bruning and Josiah Miller/Dante Morland in doubles. Kyle Yackus was awarded three singles on a forfeit.
Pollock's net heroics not enough
La Porte keeper Lauren Pollock made a school-record 31 saves but her net efforts were far from enough as Crown Point crushed the Slicers 9-0 in girls soccer Tuesday.
LP golf falls in triangular
La Porte dropped a girls golf triangular to Valparaiso and Chesterton on Tuesday, 186-200-257, at Valpo Country Club. Scoring for the Slicers were Lauren Miskowicz (62), Jayme Noll (63), Ella Schable (65), and Gabby Hull/Abby Casto (67).
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
Duneland B&G Club volleyball
The Duneland Boys and Girls Club will hold a volleyball league grades 3-8 beginning Sept. 17 and continuing until Nov. 16. Cost is $40 per child. Grades 3-4 practice Tuesday, grades 5-6 Wednesday and grades 7-8 Thursday. All games are Saturday. Skills testing is mandatory with the following schedule: grades 3-4, 6 p.m., Tuesday; grades 5-6, 6 p.m., Sept. 11; grades 7-8, 6 p.m., Sept. 12. A coaches meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the club. Schedules and rosters will be posted at www.bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland/leagues-chesterton/. In addition to league fees, a $35 club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For information, contact Ron Ranta at rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org.
Valley Hills Night Golf Tourney
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is hosting a night golf tournament at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. The public is invited. For more information, call Valley Hills at 219-778-2823.
PNW golf outing Sept. 23
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor's Invitational golf outing will be held Sept. 23 at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by Sept. 20.
