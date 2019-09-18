Week 2 Pro Picks winner: Kelly Richie
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 2 of the National Football League was Kelly Richie. She was one of three people in our contest to earn a 13-2 record. She won with her Monday night tiebreaker score of 34. The games she missed were Philadelphia-Atlanta and Cleveland-NY Jets. Richie won the $50 prize.
LP boys tennis drops DAC decision
La Porte’s boys tennis team fell 4-1 at Chesterton on Tuesday. The Slicers’ Carson Stalbaum and Tristen Poe won 7-5, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, and at No. 1 singles, Andy Emmons lost 6-0, 6-2. Liam Wolf fell 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and at No. 3 singles, Graham Siefker dropped a 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-4 match. Alex Ake and Brock Schultz lost 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Portage blanks Wolves boys tennis
Michigan City dropped a pair of three-set matches in a 5-0 loss to Portage on Tuesday. Kyle Yackus (No. 3 singles) and Dante Morland-Josiah Miller (No. 2 doubles) fell in decisive tie-breakers.
"This is a match we would love to have back, but will have to learn from fast," Wolves coach Mike Tsugawa said.
Bellido boosts Blazers girls golf
Daniela Bellido's 3-over par 33 on Michigan City Municipal's North Course paced Marquette to a 185-201 girls golf win over Andrean on Tuesday. Ann Peterson shot 46, Abby Novak 50 and Natalia Ruiz 56 for the Blazers.
Wolves girls golf wins sectional prep
Lia Thomas shot a 41 as Michigan City defeated La Lumiere 190-227 in its girls golf regular-season finale. Sara Poulin had a 46, Caroline Kearney a 48 and Jayda Peters 55 for the Wolves. Zell Wilson of La Lu was medalist with a 36.
La Lu girls soccer downs Westville
La Lumiere’s girls soccer team beat Westville 5-1 on Tuesday. The Lakers jumped ahead 4-0 at the break, then both teams scored a second-half goal. Kaylee Bowley netted the Blackhawks’ tally, and Westville’s Maddie Stark had nine saves in goal.
Slicers girls soccer schedule change
La Porte’s girls soccer match at 10 a.m. on Saturday against South Bend Washington will be varsity only.
LP frosh volleyball match dropped
La Porte's freshman volleyball home match versus Merrillville on Oct. 3 won't be played.
Runnin’ for Prestin Saturday
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
Valley Hills Night Golf Tourney
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is hosting a night golf tournament at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited. For more information, call Valley Hills at 219-778-2823.
