LP knocks off Knox
Andy Emmons, Liam Wolf and Graham Siefker all scored shutouts in La Porte's 5-0 boys tennis win over Knox on Wednesday. Tristen Poe-Carson Stalbaum gave up just one game and Alex Ake-Brock Schultz only two in doubles victories.
Chesterton sweeps City
Chesterton yielded just eight games across five courts in a 5-0 boys tennis win over Michigan City on Thursday.
Marquette dims Lighthouse
Ally McConnell, freshman Kennedy Oselka and Sara Molina recorded four kills apiece as Marquette handled Gary Lighthouse Academy 25-10, 25-11, 25-16, in volleyball Wednesday. McConnell also served three aces. Jenna Kirby set nine assists and Mikayla Moyer picked up four digs.
Mishawaka blanks Westville
Carson Miller made 15 saves but Westville fell 4-0 to Mishawaka in boys soccer Thursday.
SC downs LS
Allee Garner connected on nine kills and Lexy Wade notched eight as South Central topped Lake Station 25-14, 25-21, 26-28, 25-6 in girls volleyball Wednesday. Wade also posted four aces and 20 digs, while Kylie Filo made 11 assists.
Slicers drop two
La Porte lost to NorthWood and Penn, 163-177-226, in its final dual match Wednesday at Knollwood. Scoring for the Slicers were Gabby Hull (54), Lauren Miskowicz (55), Abby Casto (57),and Marley Schable (60).
Noll downs Blazers girls
Yatziry Barrera-Vazquez, Maddie Rowley and Riley Lindsey scored second-half goals for Marquette but Bishop Noll held on for a 5-3 girls soccer victory Wednesday. Freshman keeper Sydney Burroughs accumulated 13 saves for the Blazers.
Cougars nip Blazers golf
New Prairie and Marquette could be playing for the last regional team berth in Friday’s girls golf sectional. If Wednesday’s dual match is any indication, it will come down to the wire. The Cougars and Blazers played to a 182-all tie with NP (10-6) winning the match at Legacy Hills on a fifth-score tie-breaker, 54-63. Freshman Jaiden Winters paced the Cougars with a 41, followed by sister Jordan (44), Zoie Martinez (47) and Beth Armstrong (personal-best 50). Libby Lapczynski’s personal-best nine of 54 broke the deadlock. Macaria Tierney’s 55 led the JV. The 182 is the New Prairie program’s best score in 14 years. “It was really cool that our two seniors shot their personal best on the senior evening and both counted in the scoring for the win,” coach Bruce Watson said.
Slicers girls soccer schedule change
La Porte’s girls soccer match at 10 a.m. on Saturday against South Bend Washington will be varsity only.
Bigfoot 5k Trail Run Sunday
Crazy Legs Race Series presents the Bigfoot 5k Trail Run at 9 a.m. on Sunday at Bluhm County Park in Westville. See if you can find Bigfoot as he or she roams the course. If you get a picture or video of Bigfoot with your phone show it to the organizers at the end of the race. You’ll be entered in a special raffle for a chance to win prizes. All runners receive a winter hat. The course can be muddy, wet or dry depending on the weather. There’ll be one creek crossing near the end of the race. Sign up online at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21394/bigfoot-5k-trail-run.
K of C Soccer Challenge Sept. 29
The Knights of Columbus of St. Michael Council in La Porte will hold its annual Soccer Challenge Sept. 29 at the YMCA soccer fields on Andrew Ave. The event is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Registration will take place from noon to 12:30 with the competition lasting until 3. Birth certificates are required.
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
PNW golf outing Monday
The Purdue Northwest Chancellor's Invitational golf outing will be held Monday at Sand Creek in Chesterton. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 and lunch at 2 p.m. The event will feature on-course games, gifts, raffles, appetizers and desserts. For details, contact Tom Albano (219-989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu) or Brandon Swanson (219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu). For registration and corporate sponsorships, go to: alumni.pnw.edu.ChancellorsGolfOuting. Online registration is preferred, but to sign up by mail, print and fill out the form and send with check (payable to Purdue University Northwest) to 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 by today.
