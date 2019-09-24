Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 Oct. 6
The Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 double elimination basketball tournament will be Oct. 6. There will be youth divisions for fourth through 12 grade boys and girls as well as an adult division. Cost is $75 per team with trophies awarded to winners. Every participant will receive a T-shirt. Proceeds support the Westville boys baskerball team. For more information, contact Dale Lake @lake_dale@yahoo.com.
LP frosh volleyball match dropped
La Porte’s freshman volleyball home match versus Merrillville on Oct. 3 won’t be played.
K of C Soccer Challenge Sunday
The Knights of Columbus of St. Michael Council in La Porte will hold its annual Soccer Challenge on Sunday at the YMCA soccer fields on Andrew Ave. The event is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Registration will take place from noon to 12:30 with the competition lasting until 3. Birth certificates are required.
Pumpkin Festival Run/Walk Oct. 5
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5 Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
Valley Hills offers rates, tourneys
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is offering a student rate of $5 every day until the end of the year for anyone in grade school, high school or college. Anyone wanting to set up a night golf tournament can call the course at 219-778-2823 with their information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.