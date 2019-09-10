Slicers volleyball thumps Pirates
La Porte’s volleyball team swept Merrillville, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18, on the road on Tuesday. Cheyanne Seymour tallied nine kills for the Slicers (10-2, 4-1 Duneland Conference), and Aniya Kennedy had eight kills and three blocks. Paige Conklin recorded 21 assists, 14 digs, six kills, four aces and three blocks, and Olivia Voelker had 10 digs. Annalise Warnock followed with nine digs, and Halle Seaburg added nine assists. Justine Talbert served three aces.
Slicers boys tennis drops DAC tilt
La Porte’s boys tennis team fell 4-1 to visiting Crown Point on Tuesday. Graham Siefker got the Slicers’ lone win, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 3 singles. At No. 1, Andy Emmons lost 6-3, 6-1, and Liam Wolf dropped a 6-2, 6-2 match at No. 2. Carson Stalbaum and Tristen Poe fell 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and at No. 2 doubles, Brock Schultz and Alex Ake lost 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. La Porte’s JV fell 5-0.
Cougars boys tennis blanks Panthers
New Prairie’s boys tennis team shut out visiting South Bend Washington 5-0 on Tuesday. The Cougars’ Grady Lapcyznski and Jackson Paarlberg rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No.1 doubles, and No. 1, 2 and 3 singles and No. 2 doubles won by forfeit.
NP volleyball sweeps NIC foe
New Prairie’s volleyball team beat Bremen in three games, 25-14, 25-18, 25-9, on Tuesday on the road. Elise Swistek led the Cougars with 14 digs and 10 kills, and Haley Robinson had 11 digs, eight kills and four aces. Ellie Michiaels added four kills, and Shaye Tolch had 18 assists. Olivia Swanson posted four blocks.
Westville volleyball rallies past Blazers
Westville rallied to a 13-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 15-6 girls volleyball victory over Marquette on Monday at the Scholl Center. Ally McConnell and Julia Molina led the Blazers with nine kills each, one more than Ryleigh Grott. Diana Fields served four aces and Sara Molina made five block kills. Jenna Kirby piled up 16 assists and 13 digs, while Melissa Canelo paced Marquette (5-5) with 16 digs. McConnell pitched in 11.
Wolves girls golf edges Eagles
Michigan City’s girls golf team outlasted South Bend Adams 189-190 on Tuesday at Erskine Park. Lia Thomas led the Wolves (9-3) with 41, and Taylor Skibinski and Sara Poulin each had 44. Caroline Kearney posted 60.
City boys tennis falls on road
Michigan City’s boys tennis team lost 5-0 at Lake Central on Tuesday. The Wolves played particularly well at No. 3 singles, where Kyle Yackus battled before falling 7-5, 7-5.
Blazers girls soccer drops pair
Marquette’s girls soccer team fell 2-0 to Victory Christian Academy at home on Monday. Blazers’ freshman keeper Sydney Burroughs made 13 saves.
On Tuesday, Marquette lost 13-1 at defending state runner-up Wheeler. Riley Lindsey scored in the 49th minute to prevent the shutout. While in net, Lindsey racked up 11 saves, and Burroughs made nine saves.
Marquette volleyball sweeps foe
Marquette’s volleyball team led from start-to-finish in a 25-16, 25-11, 25-20 win at Hammond Academy of Science & Technology on Thursday. Ryleigh Grott notched a team-high eight kills for the Blazers (5-4), and Ally McConnell and Sara Molina each recorded five kills. Molina and Diana Fields both had five aces, and Jenna Kirby and Liberty Riley tallied six and five assists, respectively. Libero Mely Canelo (11) and Fields (8) combined for 19 digs.
Blazers boys tennis downs Lake Station
Marquette’s boys tennis team rolled 4-1 over visiting Lake Station on Tuesday. The Blazers (5-3) won all three singles matches in straight sets, yielding only 10 games. Sean Bardol was victorious 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Cormack Bardol won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2. Colin Thompson cruised 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3, and at No. 1 doubles, Riggs Bardol and Aidan McDonnell prevailed 6-2, 7-6 (7).
Marquette girls golf prevails over La Lu
Marquette’s girls golf team topped La Lumiere 202-215 at Briar Leaf on Tuesday. Daniela Bellido paced the Blazers (3-1) with 45, and Ann Peterson had 49. Sandra Paholski shot 52, and Mary Kate Bobillo added 56. The Lakers were led by medalist Zell Watson, who carded a 1-over-par 37.
Blazers athletic schedule changes
Marquette has added a girls golf match today against Chesterton at Michigan City Golf Course. The Blazers’ girls soccer match at Hebron, which was postponed on Aug. 21, has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. Also, due to construction, Marquette's volleyball match originally scheduled at Bowman Academy on Thursday has been moved to Marquette. JV begins at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
LP freshman volleyball schedule change
La Porte's freshman volleyball home match versus Merrillville on Oct. 3 won't be played.
Bigfoot 5k Trail Run Sept. 22
Crazy Legs Race Series presents the Bigfoot 5k Trail Run at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. See if you can find Bigfoot as he or she roams the course. If you get a picture or video of Bigfoot with your phone show it to the organizers at the end of the race. You’ll be entered in a special raffle for a chance to win prizes. All runners receive a winter hat. The course can be muddy, wet or dry depending on the weather. There’ll be one creek crossing near the end of the race. Sign up online at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21394/bigfoot-5k-trail-run.
Youth bowling signups
The City Lanes Youth Bowling League will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration runs from noon to 4 p.m Saturday and is open to ages 5 to 18. Anyone who signs up can bowl two free games. Signups will also be taken during the week or by calling City Lanes at 219-872-9930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.