Lucky 13 for Grott, Blazers
Ryleigh Grott piled up 13 kills to help Marquette to a 25-12, 25-9, 21-25, 25-10 victory over Bowman Academy at the Scholl Center. Ally McConnell paced the Blazers (6-6) in digs with four, one more than freshmen Diana Fields and Kennedy Oselka. Fields, Mikayla Moyer, Julia Molina and Sara Molina all recorded three aces, and Jenna Kirby set the table with 14 assists.
LP shuts out Valpo spikers
La Porte (11-2, 5-1 DAC) turned back visiting Valparaiso 25-15, 25-20, 25-21 in girls volleyball Thursday behind 11 kills and 14 digs by Annalise Warnock. Cheyanne Seymour posted nine kills and four aces, while Paige Conklin scored eight kills to go with 21 assists and 15 digs. Olivia Voelker picked up 17 digs and Justine Talbert led the front line with three blocks. Halle Seaburg added a dozen assists.
Calumet edges Marquette tennis
Marquette controlled doubles play Thursday at Calumet, but the Warriors rode a sweep of singles to a 3-2 win. Aidan McDonnell and Brendan Mack were 6-1, 6-2 winners at No. 1 doubles and the Blazers won No. 2 via forfeit. Sean, Cormack and Riggs Bardol all fell in straight sets for Marquette (5-4) in singles.
CP blanks City tennis
A juggled lineup made no difference for Michigan City (5-5, 0-4 Duneland) on Thursday as Crown Point shut out the Wolves 5-0 in boys tennis, ceding just six games across five courts. Connor Reynolds moved up from two singles to one, while doubles player Josiah Miller held the two slot and Luke Poulin manned No. 3. Ryan Cuma and Kyle Yackus, who usually play one and three singles, respectively, teamed at two doubles. "Crown Point gave us a lesson," Wolves coach Mike Tsugawa said.
SC nips Knox in golf
Anna Mischke's 57, her third personal best of the week, shared low score with Eve Masson as South Central edged Knox 235-237 in girls golf Thursday. "Anna has really been bringing together all aspects of her game," coach Gloria Horn said. Abby Bohm was one shot back at 58 with Sasami Martin carding a 63.
LP aces Portage
Andy Emmons and Liam Wolf scored shutouts and Graham Siefker yielded just one game as La Porte blanked Portage 4-0 in boys tennis Thursday. Carson Stalbaum and Tristan Poe rolled 6-0, 6-3, while Alex Ake and Brock Schultz had their match stopped by the weather at 6-1, 0-6, 1-1.
Chesterton sweeps City volleyball
Ellery Dolezal's 11 kills and four aces weren't enough as Chesterton downed Michigan City 26-24, 25-23, 25-17 in Duneland Conference volleyball Thursday. Reece Shirley (25 assists) and Micah Ruhe (19 digs) were also category leaders for the Wolves (7-5). Samantha Jasinski made eight kills.
WT blanks Westville boys
Carson Miller made 16 saves and Chris Bishop stopped another 10, but Westville was shut out 3-0 by Washington Township in boys soccer Thursday.
Blazers girls soccer schedule change
Marquette’s girls soccer match at Hebron that was postponed on Aug. 21, has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Monday.
LP frosh match dropped
La Porte's home freshman volleyball match versus Merrillville on Oct. 3 won't be played.
Runnin’ for Prestin Sept. 21
The eighth annual Runnin’ for Prestin 5K/10K will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Washington Park at the shelter by the splash pad across from the zoo. Prior to the race, a brief ceremony will honor and remember children who have or are currently battling cancer. All of the race proceeds will benefit Riley’s Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research. More information can be found at www.runninforprestin.com and the Runnin’ for Prestin Facebook page. For details, email info@runninforprestin.com.
K of C Soccer Challenge Sept. 29
The Knights of Columbus of St. Michael Council in La Porte will hold its annual Soccer Challenge Sept. 29 at the YMCA soccer fields on Andrew Ave. The event is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Registration will take place from noon to 12:30 with the competition lasting until 3. Birth certificates are required.
Valley Hills Night Golf Tourney
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is hosting a night golf tournament at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. The public is invited. For more information, call Valley Hills at 219-778-2823.
Youth bowling signups
The City Lanes Youth Bowling League will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration runs from noon to 4 p.m Saturday and is open to ages 5 to 18. Anyone who signs up can bowl two free games. Signups will also be taken during the week or by calling City Lanes at 219-872-9930.
