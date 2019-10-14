Football draw set
Michigan City and La Porte will meet again in the first round of the Class 5A football sectionals Nov. 1 at Ames Field. Class 4A No. 1 New Prairie will be on the road against South Bend Riley on Oct. 25, while South Central travels that night to West Central in a first-round rematch from last season in Class A.
Marquette schedules 3-on-3 tourney
In recognition of Marquette and Michigan City reviving its boys basketball rivalry, Marquette High School is hosting a 3-on-3 alumni basketball tournament Nov. 29 at the Scholl Center. The double-elimination tournament, which has a three-game minimum, is open to anyone from age 18 on up. A minimum of two players on each team must be Marquette Catholic or St. Mary's alumni. The 2019 Thanksgiving Throwback will begin at 4 p.m. with an after-party planned at Barker Pub. Entry fee is $50. Register at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net.
Marquette selling Veterans Day hats
With Veterans Day one month away, Marquette social studies teacher and baseball coach Casey Martin has announced a patriotic-themed promotion to benefit families of injured or fallen service members. Martin and his team have designed the official 2020 game hat in dedication to those who serve our country. All proceeds will be donated to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled service members.
The promotion is open to all, but students who donate $25 will receive the limited edition hat, complimentary pizza Nov. 15 and an American-themed dress down day on Nov. 11 (Veterans Day). With a $10 donation, students can dress down on Veterans Day and receive free pizza on the Nov. 15, and for $5, students may dress down. The hats, which are New Era stretch fit, come in three sizes: S/M (size 6 7/8 - 7 1/2), M/L (size 7 1/4 - 7 3/4, and L/XL (size 7 5/8 - 8). Orders can be emailed to Martin at Casey.Martin@marquette-hs.org or made in person.
