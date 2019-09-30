Boys tennis sectional pairings
La Porte will face New Prairie and Michigan City will take on Marquette in the La Porte Sectional. Matches are played between Wednesday and Saturday with dates and times to be announced.
State soccer tournament drawn
Michigan City boys soccer will face Mishawaka, while host South Bend Adams meets La Porte in the bye game in the Class 3A Sectional. Marquette and Westville square off in the bye game in the Class A LaVille Sectional. On the girls side, Michigan City takes on defending champion Valparaiso in the bye game at the Class 3A Hobart site. La Porte awaits the winner of South Bend St. Joseph and host S.B. Riley in the 3A Riley Sectional. At Class A Covenant Christian, Marquette drew Washington Township in the bye game. Matches will be played next week with dates and times still to be determined.
LP 3-1 at Warsaw
The La Porte volleyball team (20-5) finished 3-1 at Saturday's Warsaw Invite, downing Northfield, Northridge and Fairfield in two games, while falling to Fort Wayne Dwenger, 21-25, 25-17, 11-15. Lexi Joyner had six kills while Paige Conklin posted four kills, five aces and 10 assists against Northfield. Aniya Kennedy put up 11 kills and five blocks versus Dwenger with Conklin contributing six kills and 12 digs. Kennedy delivered nine kills, backed by Annalise Warnock with seven, and Conklin tallied nine digs and 10 assists, one more than Halle Seaburg, versus Fairfield. Olivia Voelker totalled 39 digs on the day.
Young Brust, Zelasko place at Culver
South Central's Adelaide Young Brust took 11th in the Closed Division race at Saturday's Culver Academy's Invitational, finishing in 21:22. New Prairie freshman Lillian Zelasko took 16th in the Open Division race at 20:43. Minus one of their top runners in Audrey Henning, the Cougars placed 15th in a field of 24 teams with 433 points. "The ladies may not have earned PRs on this course that typically results in fast times, but they had a blast trekking through the mud and competing for places," coach Julie Jeszenszky said. La Porte, running without Ella Bensz, took 17th with 502 points. Ella Dubbs (88th, 22:56.3) topped the Slicers. S.C.'s Kolten Becker was 36th (19:00.4) in the boys Closed Division, while New Prairie's Josh Baltes was 41st (17:54.2) in the Open Division, followed by Tim O'Laughlin (48th, 18:00.1). The Cougars were 12th as a team. Michigan City's Damian Albisu checked in 93rd at 18:48.5. La Porte did not run its varsity lineup.
Slicers club Cavemen
Aaron Feikes' hat trick powered La Porte to a 7-2 boys soccer win at Mishawaka on Saturday. Carlos Segovia, Tom Hertges, Ron Cuarenta and Chaise Magnuson each scored once, while Michael Jaime made seven saves.
LP girls soccer, boys tennis postponed Saturday
La Porte’s girls soccer match at South Bend Clay was postponed on Saturday. The Slicers’ boys tennis home matches against Lafayette Harrison & Lafayette Jefferson were also called off.
Blazers girls, boys soccer postponed Saturday
Both of Marquette’s girls and boys home soccer matches on Saturday were postponed due to weather and field conditions. The girls match versus Illiana Christian and the boys contest against Hanover Central were each called off.
Pumpkin Festival Run / Walk Saturday
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Saturday. Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
LP frosh volleyball match dropped
La Porte's freshman volleyball home match versus Merrillville on Thursday won't be played.
Valley Hills offers rates, tourneys
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is offering a student rate of $5 every day until the end of the year for anyone in grade school, high school or college. Anyone wanting to set up a night golf tournament can call the course at 219-778-2823 with their information.
