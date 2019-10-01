Marquette tennis downs HAST
Marquette (7-6) completed its boys tennis regular season with a 4-1 win over Hammond Academy of Science and Technology on Tuesday. Aidan McDonnell and Brendan Mack posted a shutout at one doubles, while Noah Wadle and Colin Thompson dropped just one game at two doubles, as did Cormack Bardol at two singles. Riggs Bardol won by default at three singles.
State golf tee times set
Lia Thomas of Michigan City will tee off at 7:39 a.m. and teammate Taylor Skibinski at 9:45 a.m. in Friday's first round of the girls golf state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Thomas will start on the first hole and Skibinski on the 10th.
Boys tennis sectional pairings
La Porte will face New Prairie and Michigan City will take on Marquette at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the La Porte Sectional. The final will be at the same time Thursday. All matches are at the LeRoy Courts in Kesling Park.
LP girls soccer reschedules match
La Porte’s girls soccer match at South Bend Clay that was postponed on Saturday will be played at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Clay.
Blazers volleyball schedule change
Marquette’s volleyball match at Calumet New Tech, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was moved back to Monday. JV will begin at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 tourney is Sunday
The Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 double elimination basketball tournament will be Sunday. There will be youth divisions for fourth through 12 grade boys and girls as well as an adult division. Cost is $75 per team with trophies awarded to winners. Every participant will receive a T-shirt. Proceeds support the Westville boys basketball team.
For more information, contact Dale Lake @lake_dale@yahoo.com.
