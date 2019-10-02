LP drops 11 on Clay
Morgan Llewellyn, Lidia Calderon and Madi Coates each scored twice as the La Porte girls soccer team drubbed South Bend Clay 11-0 on Wednesday. Jasmine Diaz, Lauren West, Stephanny Salazar, Sarah Beck and Shelby Linn all found the net once.
Cougars volleyball drubs Panthers
New Prairie’s volleyball team routed South Bend Washington in three games, 25-7, 25-6, 25-7, on the road on Tuesday. Elise Swistek paced the Cougars with 12 kills and 11 digs, followed by Katie Hancock with 10 kills and eight digs. Haley Robinson tallied eight kills, seven digs and four aces, and Holly Wykoff added four kills. Shaye Tolch recorded 34 assists and six digs, and Josie Troy had 10 digs.
NP boys tennis blanks foe
New Prairie’s boys tennis team cruised 8-0 over New Buffalo on Tuesday. At No. 1 singles, Nick Boyd won 6-2, 6-1 for the Cougars (16-4), and Jacob Hannon was victorious 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 singles, Nathan Middlebrook prevailed 7-5, 6-0, and Grady Lapcyznski won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Josh Ferrell/Colton Kitchen rolled 6-1, 6-0, and Wreese Hemphill/Haydon Houser cruised 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3, Jackson Paarlberg/Matt Spahn won 6-0, 6-1, and Noah Humphrey/Colton Vanvossen rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4. New Prairie’s JV tied 1-1.
State soccer tournament drawn
Michigan City boys soccer will face Mishawaka, while host South Bend Adams meets La Porte in the bye game in the Class 3A Sectional. Marquette and Westville square off in the bye game in the Class A LaVille Sectional. On the girls side, Michigan City takes on defending champion Valparaiso in the bye game at the Class 3A Hobart site. La Porte awaits the winner of South Bend St. Joseph and host S.B. Riley in the 3A Riley Sectional. At Class A Covenant Christian, Marquette drew Washington Township in the bye game. Matches will be played next week with dates and times still to be determined.
Blazers volleyball schedule change
Marquette’s volleyball match at Calumet New Tech, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was rescheduled for Monday. JV will begin at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
LP frosh volleyball match dropped
La Porte's freshman volleyball home match versus Merrillville today won't be played.
Pumpkin Festival Run / Walk Saturday
The 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival Run, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Saturday. Registration is at 7 a.m. in the Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8. These events are for adults. A kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park (Birch Field 1) at 1 p.m.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops, contact Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077 or jabachman305@gmail.com, or go to www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com.
Nerds on the Run Oct. 13
The Crazy Legs Race Series is proud to present the Nerds on the Run 5K Run/Walk benefiting Lakeshore Public Media on Oct. 13 at Stoney Run Park in Hebron. All runners and walkers will receive one-size-fits-all gloves and hats. The first 50 individuals who sign up will receive the first 50 individuals will receive a pair of PBS Nerd sunglasses and a Lakeshore Public Radio water bottle. Runners and walkers can register on line at: https://raceroster.com/events/2019/24142/nerds-on-the-run-5k-runwalk.
Valley Hills offers rates, tourneys
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is offering a student rate of $5 every day until the end of the year for anyone in grade school, high school or college. Anyone wanting to set up a night golf tournament can call the course at 219-778-2823 with their information.
