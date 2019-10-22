LP grad Salary running wild
For the second straight game, Charles Salary (La Porte) has earned NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week honors. The Marian University running back was also named the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League Player of the Week for his huge performance Saturday in Marian's win over No. 10 Concordia.
Salary could not be stopped and Marian never stopped handing him the ball, rushing a whopping 46 times for 309 yards and a touchdown. His attempts and yards are both Marian records and season-highs in the NAIA. Salary had a long of 46 yards and his touchdown run was a 20-yarder in the third quarter that gave Marian a 14-13 lead, which it would never relinquish.
For the season, Salary has 815 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. The 5-foot-7, 185-pound senior has also caught seven passes for 109 yards.
Volleyball regionals set
Host La Porte (27-5) will face Penn (28-6) at 10 a.m. in the opening match of the Class 4A regional Saturday at Slicer Gym. Crown Point (28-6) and Munster (27-7) will follow with the final set for 6:30 p.m. At Class 3A Hanover Central, New Prairie (27-7) takes on Kankakee Valley (25-9) in the second match at approximately noon. West Lafayette (24-8) meets Griffith (6-15) at 10 a.m. The final is at 7.
Otwinowski up for Campbell Trophy
Buffalo senior linebacker Matt Otwinowski (La Porte) has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Celebrating its 30th year, the award recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Otwinowski is an accounting major with a 3.89 cumulative grade point average. A two-time Academic All-Mid-American Conference selection, he has been honored as a MAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete. Otwinowski has already been placed on the watch list for the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team and the Weurffel Trophy.
The Bulls starting middle linebacker ranks second on the team with 21 tackles. He has played in 42 games over his career and registered 99 tackles.
The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists Oct. 30, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2019 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, During the event, one member of the class will be declared the winner and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Log In
