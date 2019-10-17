Cougars volleyball cruises in sectional opener
New Prairie’s volleyball team thumped South Bend Washington in three games, 25-4, 25-0, 25-6, to win a Class 3A South Bend St. Joseph Sectional opener on Thursday night. The Cougars’ Josie Troy tallied 10 aces, and Elise Swistek earned 11 kills. Katie Hancock followed with 10 kills and five aces, while Haley Robinson added six kills and five aces. Shaye Tolch racked up 28 assists while also earning her 1,000th career assist. New Prairie next faces John Glenn in a sectional semifinal at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Week 6 Pro Picks winner: Derek Smith
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 6 of the National Football League was Derek Smith. He was the only person in our contest to earn a 10-3 record. The games he missed were Tennessee-Denver, Dallas-NY Jets and Pittsburgh-LA Chargers. Smith won the $50 prize.
Wolves’ Thomas garners All-DAC Golf MVP
Michigan City girls golfer Lia Thomas earned Duneland Conference Most Valuable Player honors. Thomas’ teammate, Taylor Skibinski, was also named to the 10-player all-conference team, which consisted of three players each from Crown Point and Lake Central, and two from Valparaiso. City placed fourth in the eight-team DAC, while La Porte finished sixth.
La Porte’s Trick or Treat for Special Olympics
The sixth annual Trick or Treat for Special Olympics will be at La Porte High School on Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Children can dress up and have the opportunity to visit different stations run by sports teams and clubs from La Porte High School. The groups will have an activity and pass out candy at each station. Admission is $5 per child and all proceeds go to Special Olympics. Both the "I" St. and "F" St. parking lots will be opened. This event is organized and run by the Slicer Student Athletic Council.
Marquette selling Veterans Day hats
With Veterans Day one month away, Marquette social studies teacher and baseball coach Casey Martin has announced a patriotic-themed promotion to benefit families of injured or fallen service members. Martin and his team have designed the official 2020 game hat in dedication to those who serve our country. All proceeds will be donated to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled service members.
The promotion is open to all, but students who donate $25 will receive the limited edition hat, complimentary pizza Nov. 15 and an American-themed dress down day on Nov. 11 (Veterans Day). With a $10 donation, students can dress down on Veterans Day and receive free pizza on the Nov. 15, and for $5, students may dress down. The hats, which are New Era stretch fit, come in three sizes: S/M (size 6 7/8 - 7 1/2), M/L (size 7 1/4 - 7 3/4, and L/XL (size 7 5/8 - 8). Orders can be emailed to Martin at Casey.Martin@marquette-hs.org or made in person.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Girls on the Run 5K in La Porte Nov. 9
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate its fall season participants at its annual fall 5K events at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Nov. 9 in La Porte and on Nov. 10 at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond. Individuals of any and all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 5Ks are open to the public and all proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade.
For the La Porte 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 10 a.m. Registration closes at 11:30 a.m. and the untimed 5K starts at noon. For the Hammond 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 1 p.m. Registration closes at 2:30 p.m. and the untimed 5K starts at 3 p.m. It costs $25 for an adult (18 and older) and $15 for youth (17 and under), which includes an event shirt and finishers’ medal. For more information, visit www.gotrofnwi.org.
Valley Hills offers rates, tourneys
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is offering a student rate of $5 every day until the end of the year for anyone in grade school, high school or college. Anyone wanting to set up a night golf tournament can call the course at 219-778-2823 with their information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.