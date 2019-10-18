NP volleyball cruises in sectional opener
New Prairie’s volleyball team thumped South Bend Washington in three games, 25-4, 25-0, 25-6, to win a Class 3A South Bend St. Joseph Sectional opener on Thursday night. The Cougars’ Josie Troy tallied 10 aces, and Elise Swistek earned 11 kills. Katie Hancock followed with 10 kills and five aces, while Haley Robinson added six kills and five aces. Shaye Tolch racked up 28 assists while also earning her 1,000th career assist. New Prairie next faces John Glenn in a sectional semifinal at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Three Slicers tabbed All-DAC Boys Tennis
Three La Porte players earned All-Duneland Conference Boys Tennis accolades, Carson Stalbaum, Tristen Poe and Andy Emmons. They helped the Slicers win sectional and regional crowns, including the team’s first regional title since 2007, en route to an 18-7 record. Crown Point led the DAC with four selections, including MVP Leyton Noerenberg.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Marquette schedules 3-on-3 tourney
In recognition of Marquette and Michigan City reviving its boys basketball rivalry, Marquette High School is hosting a 3-on-3 alumni basketball tournament Nov. 29 at the Scholl Center. The double-elimination tournament, which has a three-game minimum, is open to anyone from age 18 on up. A minimum of two players on each team must be Marquette Catholic or St. Mary's alumni. The 2019 Thanksgiving Throwback will begin at 4 p.m. with an after-party planned at Barker Pub. Entry fee is $50. Register at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net.
La Porte’s Trick or Treat for Special Olympics
The sixth annual Trick or Treat for Special Olympics will be at La Porte High School on Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Children can dress up and have the opportunity to visit different stations run by sports teams and clubs from La Porte High School. The groups will have an activity and pass out candy at each station. Admission is $5 per child and all proceeds go to Special Olympics. Both the "I" St. and "F" St. parking lots will be opened. This event is organized and run by the Slicer Student Athletic Council.
