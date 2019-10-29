Slicers football sectional tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale in the La Porte High School athletic office for the Slicers’ sectional football game versus Michigan City at 7 p.m. on Friday at Ames Field. Tickets, which are $6, will be available from 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LP Bowling Club breakfast Saturday
The La Porte Slicers Bowling Club is holding a Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Salvation Army building, 3240 Monroe St., in La Porte.
Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. Advance tickets are available from any Slicers bowler or coach as well as at the door.
La Porte’s Trick or Treat for Special Olympics
The sixth annual Trick or Treat for Special Olympics will be at La Porte High School today from 6-8 p.m. Children can dress up and have the opportunity to visit different stations run by sports teams and clubs from La Porte High School. The groups will have an activity and pass out candy at each station. Admission is $5 per child and all proceeds go to Special Olympics. Both the "I" St. and "F" St. parking lots will be opened. This event is organized and run by the Slicer Student Athletic Council.
Marquette schedules 3-on-3 tourney
In recognition of Marquette and Michigan City reviving its boys basketball rivalry, Marquette High School is hosting a 3-on-3 alumni basketball tournament Nov. 29 at the Scholl Center. The double-elimination tournament, which has a three-game minimum, is open to anyone from age 18 on up. A minimum of two players on each team must be Marquette Catholic or St. Mary's alumni. The 2019 Thanksgiving Throwback will begin at 4 p.m. with an after-party planned at Barker Pub. Entry fee is $50. Register at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net.
