NP cross teams second at NIC meets
Penn ran away with Saturday's Northern Indiana Conference girls cross country championship at Ox Box Park with a tidy 23 points. New Prairie led a trio of teams separated by nine points in second with 86. Freshman Lillian Zelasko claimed third in 19:46 with Julianna Krol ninth in 20:41. Audrey Henning finished 17th and Ilayna Baltes 25th. The Cougars boys were also No. 2 behind the Kingsmen, 32-76, putting five runners in the top 25. Tim O'Laughlin (16:26) claimed fourth with Josh Baltes (16:58) 10th and Quinn Bealll (17:04) 15th. Tom Wykoff placed 22nd and Alex Cicero 25th.
Tarnow paces Marquette cross
Marquette's Jake Tarnow finished 31st among 373 runners with a 17:01.8 at Saturday's Portage (Michigan) Invitational. Freshman Mary Cate Neary paced the Blazers girls in a time of 23:58.3.
Griffith blanks Blazers boys soccer
Marquette dropped its boys soccer senior day match to Griffith 4-0 on Saturday. The Blazers face Westville in their sectional opener Wednesday at Newton Park in Lakeville.
