NP cross teams second at NIC meets
Penn ran away with Saturday's Northern Indiana Conference girls cross country championship at Ox Box Park with a tidy 23 points. New Prairie led a trio of teams separated by nine points in second with 86. Freshman Lillian Zelasko claimed third in 19:46 with Julianna Krol ninth in 20:41. Audrey Henning finished 17th and Ilayna Baltes 25th. The Cougars boys were also No. 2 behind the Kingsmen, 32-76, putting five runners in the top 25. Tim O'Laughlin (16:26) claimed fourth with Josh Baltes (16:58) 10th and Quinn Bealll (17:04) 15th. Tom Wykoff placed 22nd and Alex Cicero 25th.
Tarnow paces Marquette cross
Marquette's Jake Tarnow finished 31st among 373 runners with a 17:01.8 at Saturday's Portage (Michigan) Invitational. Freshman Mary Cate Neary paced the Blazers girls in a time of 23:58.3.
Griffith blanks Blazers boys soccer
Marquette dropped its boys soccer senior day match to Griffith 4-0 on Saturday. The Blazers face Westville in their sectional opener Wednesday at Newton Park in Lakeville.
Marquette Dig Pink Match Thursday
In conjunction with the school’s Denim Day, Marquette volleyball will host its Dig Pink match Thursday when South Bend Adams visits the Scholl Center. Director of academic advising Mary Kay Mark, a breast cancer survivor, will present the game ball prior to the varsity match at approximately 6 p.m. Marquette Athletics will collect donations that evening. Funds raised for the Side-Out Foundation that will be used for a clinical trial specifically for patients with stage 4 breast cancer, the most advanced form of the disease and the least funded of research. Fans are also encouraged to wear pink.
Girls on the Run 5K in La Porte Nov. 9
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate its fall season participants at its annual fall 5K events at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Nov. 9 in La Porte and on Nov. 10 at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond. Individuals of any and all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 5Ks are open to the public and all proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade.
For the La Porte 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 10 a.m. Registration closes at 11:30 a.m. and the untimed 5K starts at noon. For the Hammond 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 1 p.m. Registration closes at 2:30 p.m. and the untimed 5K starts at 3 p.m. It costs $25 for an adult (18 and older) and $15 for youth (17 and under), which includes an event shirt and finishers’ medal. For more information, visit www.gotrofnwi.org.
Nerds on the Run Sunday
The Crazy Legs Race Series is proud to present the Nerds on the Run 5K Run/Walk benefiting Lakeshore Public Media on Sunday at Stoney Run Park in Hebron. All runners and walkers will receive one-size-fits-all gloves and hats. The first 50 individuals who sign up will receive a pair of PBS Nerd sunglasses and a Lakeshore Public Radio water bottle. Runners and walkers can register on line at: https://raceroster.com/events/2019/24142/nerds-on-the-run-5k-runwalk.
