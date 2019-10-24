H-A Pro Picks deadline change
Due to The Herald-Argus Pro Picks Form not running until Thursday’s edition, the forms will be accepted as late as Saturday at 6 p.m. this week. You can either drop off your Pro Picks Form under the front door of The Herald-Argus anytime or drop it off in the drop box by the employees’ entrance anytime on State St. near the intersection of State St. and Monroe St. Or you can bring your Pro Picks Form to the H-A office today during office hours from 9 a.m.-noon. Please note the H-A office is closed after noon Friday. The H-A is sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 1 will be Nov. 7-Dec. 19. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 1 will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
Each session is $75 individually, $100 for both sessions. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
LP volleyball regional parking notice
La Porte fans attending Saturday’s volleyball regional are encouraged to use the “F” Street (east) lot and enter at door #23. Parking will be limited in the “I” Street, main entrance lot at the high school with students taking the ACT test that morning.
Slicers football sectional tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale in the La Porte High School athletic office for the Slicers’ sectional football game versus Michigan City at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Ames Field. Tickets, which are $6, will be available from 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LP Bowling Club breakfast Nov. 2
The La Porte Slicers Bowling Club is holding a Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2 at the Salvation Army building, 3240 Monroe St., in La Porte. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. Advance tickets are available from any Slicers bowler or coach as well as at the door.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
