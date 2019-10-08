Volleyball sectional schedules set
Dates and times have been set for the high school volleyball sectionals with all La Porte County teams in action Oct. 17. La Porte plays South Bend Adams at 5 p.m., followed by Michigan City and Riley, in the Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional. At Class 3A South Bend St. Joseph, New Prairie meets Washington in the second match at about 6:30 p.m. In Class 2A at Bremen, Westville faces the host Lions at 5 p.m. with South Central and South Bend Career Academy in the second match. At Class A West Central, LaCrosse takes on Oregon-Davis in the opener at 5 p.m. At Class A Morgan Township, Marquette plays Washington Township at 6 p.m.
NP football still No. 1 in AP poll
New Prairie's thrilling win over Class 6A Penn last Friday solidified the Cougars' standing atop this week's Associated Press football state rankings. NP received 11 of the 15 first-place votes cast and 288 rating points, followed by East Central (254/3) and East Noble (230/1). Elkhart Central, New Prairie's opponent in week nine, is ranked ninth in Class 5A.
Girls on the Run 5K in La Porte Nov. 9
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate its fall season participants at its annual fall 5K events at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Nov. 9 in La Porte and on Nov. 10 at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond. Individuals of any and all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 5Ks are open to the public and all proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade.
For the La Porte 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 10 a.m. Registration closes at 11:30 a.m. and the untimed 5K starts at noon. For the Hammond 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 1 p.m. Registration closes at 2:30 p.m. and the untimed 5K starts at 3 p.m. It costs $25 for an adult (18 and older) and $15 for youth (17 and under), which includes an event shirt and finishers’ medal. For more information, visit www.gotrofnwi.org.
Valley Hills offers rates, tourneys
Valley Hills Golf Course in Rolling Prairie is offering a student rate of $5 every day until the end of the year for anyone in grade school, high school or college. Anyone wanting to set up a night golf tournament can call the course at 219-778-2823 with their information.
Marquette Dig Pink Match Thursday
In conjunction with the school’s Denim Day, Marquette volleyball will host its Dig Pink match Thursday when South Bend Adams visits the Scholl Center. Director of academic advising Mary Kay Mark, a breast cancer survivor, will present the game ball prior to the varsity match at approximately 6 p.m. Marquette Athletics will collect donations that evening. Funds raised for the Side-Out Foundation that will be used for a clinical trial specifically for patients with stage 4 breast cancer, the most advanced form of the disease and the least funded of research. Fans are also encouraged to wear pink.
