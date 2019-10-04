Slicers volleyball rolls on Senior Night
La Porte’s volleyball team swept Merrillville, 25-17, 25-10, 25-7, on Thursday on Senior Night. Aniya Kennedy led the Slicers (22-5, 10-2 Duneland Athletic Conference) with nine kills, and Cheyanne Seymour earned 17 digs, seven kills and four aces. Annalise Warnock had seven kills and three blocks, and Olivia Voelker recorded 10 digs. Paige Conklin finished with 18 assists, and Lexi Joyner added four kills. The seniors Joyner, Seymour and Warnock were recognized for their commitment to La Porte volleyball.
Soccer sectional schedule set
Michigan City boys soccer will meet Mishawaka at 6 p.m. Monday in a South Bend Adams Sectional opener at TCU School Field. La Porte’s boys play the host Eagles at 6 on Wednesday in a semifinal. At the LaVille Sectional, Marquette and Westville will meet at 7 p.m. On the girls side, Michigan City plays Valparaiso in the Hobart Sectional at 7 on Thursday. The Slicers’ girls face Tuesday’s South Bend St. Joseph/South Bend Riley winner at 6 on Thursday in a Riley Sectional semifinal. At Covenant Christian, Westville plays Kouts at 7 on Tuesday and Marquette takes on Washington Township at 7 on Thursday.
Bardol, Boyd play in individual tennis tourney
Marquette’s Sean Bardol and New Prairie’s Nick Boyd will square off at 4:30 p.m. Monday at La Porte’s LeRoy Courts in Kesling Park as part of the individual state singles tournament. Bardol and Boyd each won their matches at No. 1 singles in Wednesday’s sectional semifinals.
Otwinowski up for Campbell Trophy
Buffalo senior linebacker Matt Otwinowski (La Porte) has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Celebrating its 30th year, the award recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. Otwinowski is an accounting major with a 3.89 cumulative grade point average. A two-time Academic All-Mid-American Conference selection, he has been honored as a MAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete. Otwinowski has already been placed on the watch list for the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team and the Weurffel Trophy. The Bulls starting middle linebacker ranks second on the team with 21 tackles. He has played in 42 games over his career and registered 99 tackles.
The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists Oct. 30, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2019 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, During the event, one member of the class will be declared the winner and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
Marquette Dig Pink Match Thursday
In conjunction with the school’s Denim Day, Marquette volleyball will host its Dig Pink match Thursday when South Bend Adams visits the Scholl Center. Director of academic advising Mary Kay Mark, a breast cancer survivor, will present the game ball prior to the varsity match at approximately 6 p.m. Marquette Athletics will collect donations that evening. Funds raised for the Side-Out Foundation that will be used for a clinical trial specifically for patients with stage 4 breast cancer, the most advanced form of the disease and the least funded of research. Fans are also encouraged to wear pink.
Blazers volleyball schedule change
Marquette’s volleyball match at Calumet New Tech, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was rescheduled for Monday. JV will begin at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Girls on the Run 5K in La Porte Nov. 9
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate its fall season participants at its annual fall 5K events at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Nov. 9 in La Porte and on Nov. 10 at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond. Individuals of any and all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 5Ks are open to the public and all proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade.
For the La Porte 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 10 a.m. Registration closes at 11:30 a.m. and the untimed 5K starts at noon. For the Hammond 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 1 p.m. Registration closes at 2:30 p.m. and the untimed 5K starts at 3 p.m. It costs $25 for an adult (18 and older) and $15 for youth (17 and under), which includes an event shirt and finishers’ medal. For more information, visit www.gotrofnwi.org.
Nerds on the Run Oct. 13
The Crazy Legs Race Series is proud to present the Nerds on the Run 5K Run/Walk benefiting Lakeshore Public Media on Oct. 13 at Stoney Run Park in Hebron. All runners and walkers will receive one-size-fits-all gloves and hats. The first 50 individuals who sign up will receive a pair of PBS Nerd sunglasses and a Lakeshore Public Radio water bottle. Runners and walkers can register online at: https://raceroster.com/events/2019/24142/nerds-on-the-run-5k-runwalk.
