Week 7 Pro Picks winners: Richie and Green
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winners for Week 7 of the National Football League were Shirley Richie and Brad 'Colonel' Green. They both had 11-2 records and each had a Monday night tiebreaker score of 45. The games Richie missed were LA Chargers-Tennessee and Baltimore-Seattle. The games Green missed were Houston-Indianapolis and Arizona-NY Giants. They will split the $50 prize, each winning $25.
LP volleyball regional parking notice
La Porte fans attending today’s volleyball regional are encouraged to use the “F” Street (east) lot and enter at door #23. Parking will be limited in the “I” Street, main entrance lot at the high school with students taking the ACT test that morning.
Slicers football sectional tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale in the La Porte High School athletic office for the Slicers’ sectional football game versus Michigan City at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Ames Field. Tickets, which are $6, will be available from 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
La Porte’s Trick or Treat for Special Olympics
The sixth annual Trick or Treat for Special Olympics will be at La Porte High School on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Children can dress up and have the opportunity to visit different stations run by sports teams and clubs from La Porte High School. The groups will have an activity and pass out candy at each station. Admission is $5 per child and all proceeds go to Special Olympics. Both the "I" St. and "F" St. parking lots will be opened. This event is organized and run by the Slicer Student Athletic Council.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 1 will be Nov. 7-Dec. 19. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 1 will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
Each session is $75 individually, $100 for both sessions. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Marquette schedules 3-on-3 tourney
In recognition of Marquette and Michigan City reviving its boys basketball rivalry, Marquette High School is hosting a 3-on-3 alumni basketball tournament Nov. 29 at the Scholl Center. The double-elimination tournament, which has a three-game minimum, is open to anyone from age 18 on up. A minimum of two players on each team must be Marquette Catholic or St. Mary's alumni. The 2019 Thanksgiving Throwback will begin at 4 p.m. with an after-party planned at Barker Pub. Entry fee is $50. Register at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net.
Girls on the Run 5K in La Porte Nov. 9
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate its fall season participants at its annual fall 5K events at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Nov. 9 in La Porte and on Nov. 10 at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond. Individuals of any and all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 5Ks are open to the public and all proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade.
For the La Porte 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 10 a.m. Registration closes at 11:30 a.m. and the untimed 5K starts at noon. For the Hammond 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 1 p.m. Registration closes at 2:30 p.m. and the untimed 5K starts at 3 p.m. It costs $25 for an adult (18 and older) and $15 for youth (17 and under), which includes an event shirt and finishers’ medal. For more information, visit www.gotrofnwi.org.
