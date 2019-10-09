Slicers volleyball nips Valpo
La Porte’s volleyball team beat Valparaiso in four games, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 25-17, on the road on Tuesday night. Aniya Kennedy guided the Slicers (23-5, 11-2 Duneland Conference) with 14 kills and five blocks, and Paige Conklin led the team with 19 digs, to go along with 25 assists and six aces. Annalise Warnock had 10 kills and 10 digs, and Lexi Joyner and Cheyanne Seymour both recorded nine kills. Olivia Voelker tallied 18 digs and four aces, and Halle Seaburg added 17 assists. Justine Talbert chipped in three aces.
Volleyball sectional schedules set
Dates and times have been set for the high school volleyball sectionals with all La Porte County teams in action Oct. 17. La Porte plays South Bend Adams at 5 p.m., followed by Michigan City and Riley, in the Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional. At Class 3A South Bend St. Joseph, New Prairie meets Washington in the second match at about 6:30 p.m. In Class 2A at Bremen, Westville faces the host Lions at 5 p.m. with South Central and South Bend Career Academy in the second match. At Class A West Central, LaCrosse takes on Oregon-Davis in the opener at 5 p.m. At Class A Morgan Township, Marquette plays Washington Township at 6 p.m.
MC volleyball falls in five again
The Michigan City volleyball team has had its fair share of five-set losses this season, and Tuesday's match at Chesterton added to the misery. Down 2-0, the Trojans rallied for a 23-25, 13-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-6 victory over the Wolves, spoiling a 21-kill, 13-dig night for Ellery Dolezal. Alexa Sparks contributed 23 digs and 19 assists, while Micah Ruhe made 14 digs and four aces. Reece Shirley connected on nine kills for M.C. (14-14).
Girls on the Run 5K in La Porte Nov. 9
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate its fall season participants at its annual fall 5K events at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Nov. 9 in La Porte and on Nov. 10 at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond. Individuals of any and all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 5Ks are open to the public and all proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade.
For the La Porte 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 10 a.m. Registration closes at 11:30 a.m. and the untimed 5K starts at noon. For the Hammond 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 1 p.m. Registration closes at 2:30 p.m. and the untimed 5K starts at 3 p.m. It costs $25 for an adult (18 and older) and $15 for youth (17 and under), which includes an event shirt and finishers’ medal. For more information, visit www.gotrofnwi.org.
Nerds on the Run Oct. 13
The Crazy Legs Race Series is proud to present the Nerds on the Run 5K Run/Walk benefiting Lakeshore Public Media on Oct. 13 at Stoney Run Park in Hebron. All runners and walkers will receive one-size-fits-all gloves and hats. The first 50 individuals who sign up will receive a pair of PBS Nerd sunglasses and a Lakeshore Public Radio water bottle. Runners and walkers can register on line at: https://raceroster.com/events/2019/24142/nerds-on-the-run-5k-runwalk.
