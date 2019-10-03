Week 4 Pro Picks winner: Terri Shinn
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 4 of the National Football League was Terri Shinn. She was the only person in our contest to earn a 9-5 record. The games she missed were Tennessee-Atlanta, LA Chargers-Miami, Oakland-Indianapolis, Cleveland-Baltimore, and Dallas-New Orleans. Shinn won the $50 prize.
Slicers boys soccer falls at Trojans
La Porte’s boys soccer team lost 7-0 at Chesterton on Wednesday night. The Slicers trailed just 2-0 at the break. La Porte next plays at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday night against South Bend Adams in a Class 3A Adams Sectional semifinal.
LC sweeps MC volleyball
Reece Shirley had nine kills Michigan City volleyball's 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 home loss to Lake Central on Thursday. Alexa Sparks made 11 assists and Micah Ruhe picked up 11 digs.
Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 tourney is Sunday
The Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 double elimination basketball tournament will be Sunday. There will be youth divisions for fourth through 12 grade boys and girls as well as an adult division. Cost is $75 per team with trophies awarded to winners. Every participant will receive a T-shirt. Proceeds support the Westville boys basketball team.
For more information, contact Dale Lake @lake_dale@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.