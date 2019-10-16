La Porte’s Trick or Treat for Special Olympics
The sixth annual Trick or Treat for Special Olympics will be at La Porte High School on Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Children can dress up and have the opportunity to visit different stations run by sports teams and clubs from La Porte High School. The groups will have an activity and pass out candy at each station. Admission is $5 per child and all proceeds go to Special Olympics. Both the "I" St. and "F" St. parking lots will be opened. This event is organized and run by the Slicer Student Athletic Council.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Marquette schedules 3-on-3 tourney
In recognition of Marquette and Michigan City reviving its boys basketball rivalry, Marquette High School is hosting a 3-on-3 alumni basketball tournament Nov. 29 at the Scholl Center. The double-elimination tournament, which has a three-game minimum, is open to anyone from age 18 on up. A minimum of two players on each team must be Marquette Catholic or St. Mary's alumni. The 2019 Thanksgiving Throwback will begin at 4 p.m. with an after-party planned at Barker Pub. Entry fee is $50. Register at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net.
Pro wrestling in South Bend
IMPACT Wrestling is holding Prelude To Glory on Friday at the Palais Royale in South Bend, its final show leading into Bound For Glory on Oct. 20 in suburban Chicago. Bound For Glory is IMPACT’s biggest event of the year. The event, presented by Wrestling Travel, starts at 6 p.m. and will air live on IMPACT Plus. Tickets start at $20. Students in grades K-8 are admitted free with a paying adult. Use the code “Kids” at checkout for a free children’s ticket. Tickets can be purchased at www.impractwrestling.com or prior to the event at the Palais Royale box office.
