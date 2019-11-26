Slicers girls and boys basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the "F" Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the "I" Street lot fill quickly.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
MC, LP to host girls, boys hoops sectionals
Michigan City will host the girls basketball sectional this season. The Wolves, who are now in Sectional 3, are joined by La Porte, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley, Plymouth and Mishawaka. The boys sectional, which includes the same six teams in addition to Culver Academies, is at La Porte, while MC will be the boys regional site. La Porte hosts the girls regional and the north semistate.
Among other LP County schools, New Prairie's girls will play at John Glenn and the boys at Hanover Central. The South Central and Westville girls are in the Class 2A Hebron Sectional, while the boys teams go to North Judson. Marquette's girls move to the 2A Whiting Sectional and the boys shift to the 2A Bowman Academy Sectional. LaCrosse, which remains in Class A, travels to Culver for the girls sectional and Triton for the boys sectional.
Blazers boys hoops games moved
Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball home game with Portage Christian originally scheduled for Dec. 6 has been moved to Dec. 3. Varsity tip time is 7 p.m. Due to a service retreat, the Jan. 24 game at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
MC Golf Passes available
Season passes for 2020 are available for purchase at the Michigan City Golf Course. They can also be purchased passes in the basement of City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Until Dec. 30th, the passes will be discounted 10 percent. For more information, contact the course at 219-873-1516.
