RF edges LaCrosse
Ben Garwood scored 15 points and Zach Brust picked up 14 but River Forest held off LaCrosse 51-49 in Wednesday’s boys basketball opener. Eight of the Tigers’ 14 baskets were 3s.
Westville falls at LaVille
Minus Josh DeChantal (back), Westville fell 71-52 to LaVille in boys basketball Wednesday. Jace Woods scored 21 points and handed out four assists for the Blackhawks (0-2). Jaron Hannon nabbed five rebounds and Deemeco McCoy snagged four steals.
NP, St. Joe split in the pool
New Prairie and South Bend St. Joseph split their swimming duals Tuesday, the Cougars boys winning 117-60 in their opener and the Indians girls winning 137-46. Mason Young won the 100 and 200 freestyle, joining Dalton Thomas and Gabe Groves on the 200 medley and 200 free relay winners. Wrigley Hemphill took the 100 backstroke and swam on the medley relay. Nieman Graham claimed the 100 breaststroke and Nolan Szymanski diving. In the girls meet, NP posted 14 season bests, in addition to improvements by all the divers. Savanah Keldsen won diving, followed by Isabel Hojnacki and Sam Clemons respectively. St. Joe broke pool records in the 100 free, 200 free and 200 fly.
Week 12 Pro Picks winner: Marilyn Gierke
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 12 of the National Football League was Marilyn Gierke of Rolling Prairie. She was one of three people in our contest to earn an 11-2 record, winning with her tiebreaker score of 49 total points for Monday night’s Baltimore-LA Rams game. The games she missed were Atlanta-Tampa Bay and Detroit-Washington. Gierke won the $50 prize.
Slicers basketball parking
La Porte fans, players, cheerleaders and students are asked to enter at door 23 off the “F” Street parking lot for all JV & varsity girls and boys basketball games. Parking spots in the “I” Street lot fill quickly.
Blazers boys hoops games moved
Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball home game with Portage Christian originally scheduled for Dec. 6 has been moved to Dec. 3. Varsity tip time is 7 p.m. Due to a service retreat, the Jan. 24 game at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
Brown, Bills trip up Cowboys on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — John Brown became the first Buffalo receiver to throw a touchdown pass immediately after quarterback Josh Allen turned a fourth-down fumble into a first down, and the Bills went on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-15 on Thursday.
Allen ran for a score and threw for one to Cole Beasley, who had 110 yards receiving and a touchdown in his first game against his former team. The Bills (9-3) got their first Thanksgiving win since 1975 in their first appearance on the holiday in 25 years.
The Cowboys (6-6) stumbled after scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, giving Philadelphia a chance to rejoin them atop the NFC East after their fourth double-digit loss in the past six Thanksgiving games.
A lackluster showing for Dallas’ sixth loss in nine games came four days after owner Jerry Jones blasted the coaching staff following a loss to New England from a team that entered the season with lofty expectations.
Big 19-0 run powers Wolverines past No. 6 North Carolina
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Eli Brooks matched his career high with 24 points and Michigan ran off 19 unanswered points in the second half to score a big upset, beating sixth-ranked North Carolina 73-64 on Thursday to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines (6-0), who led by five early in the second half before exploding for a huge run that turned the matchup into an unexpected rout.
Then the Wolverines held on amid the Tar Heels’ frantic rally in the final 8 minutes to earn an early marquee win for first-year coach Juwan Howard.
Michigan’s 19-0 burst included a dazzling run of five straight made shots that turned a modest lead into a huge margin.
At one point, Brooks buried a 3-pointer to push the lead to 19 and left UNC coach Roy Williams standing on the sideline with both hands resting on top of his head.
Yet Franz Wagner followed with another, then Brooks added a runner that pushed the lead to 60-36 with 11:18 left and finally forced the timeout-hoarding Williams to burn one.
The Tar Heels (5-1) managed a long push to get back in it, twice getting as close as eight on interior buckets by Garrison Brooks in the final 3½ minutes.
But Eli Brooks all but closed it out by swishing through a 3 with the shot clock winding down at the 1:12 mark, pushing the margin back to double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.