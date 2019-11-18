Satellites girls hoops bests Triton
South Central’s girls basketball team topped Triton 35-31 on the road on Friday night. Amber Wolf tallied 16 points for the Satellites (3-0), and Abbie Tomblin also reached double figures with 10 points. South Central outscored the Trojans 10-5 in the third quarter.
Southport banned from boys hoops tourney
Following violations of undue influence, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced that it is removing the Southport boys basketball program from this year’s state tournament, ruled a player ineligible, and has placed the entire athletic department on probation for the next year. The school also has suspended coach Eric Brand for the first two games of the upcoming season.
It was determined that Brand violated Rule 20‐1 of the IHSAA by‐laws. As incorporator and director of the Southport Basketball Club, Inc., he provided a tuition payment to Perry Township Schools in the amount of $5,548 on behalf of student Nickens Paul Lemba, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Perry Township Schools accepted the payment on behalf of Lemba in order to remain compliant with U.S. immigration law and meet requirements of an F‐1 student.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
Blazers boys hoops change
Marquette's boys basketball home game vs. Portage Christian, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 6, has been moved up to Dec. 3. JV will begin at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
