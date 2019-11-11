Tomblin leads SC rout
Abbey Tomblin's 23 points paced South Central to a 78-24 rout of LaVille in its girls basketball opener Saturday. Faith Biggs scored 16, while Amber Wolf and Delanie Gale each notched 12.
NP football on the air
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry Friday's Class 4A Regional between New Prairie and Hobart at RRSN.com.
NP honors girls golfers
Jordan Winters was named Most Valuable Player during the New Prairie girls golf awards night Nov. 4 at the high school. Other awards were given to Ann Nelson (Coaches Award), Macaria Tierney (Most Improved), Jaiden Winters (Freshman Award) and Zoie Martinez (Most Consistent).
Certificates of Participation were given to freshmen Ann Nelson and Paige Wilson, junior Kali Lambert and senior Libby Lapcyznski. First-year varsity letterwinners were freshmen Jaiden Winters and Tierney. Cyd Palmer was a second-year varsity letter winner, while third-year varsity letterwinners were juniors Jordan Winters and Martinez and senior Beth Armstrong.
Jordan Winters was recognized for being selected to the All-Northern Indiana Conference second Team and qualifying for the regional for the second time. Jaiden Winters was recognized for being the only freshman selected All-NIC Honorable Mention and for qualifying for the regional. The sisters were the 10th and 11th players in the school’s 48-year history to qualify for the regional. A special ball mark/ball repair tool was also presented to Jordan Winters for serving as team captain of the team. Armstrong and Lapczynski were given personalized pen and letter opener sets.
Slicers girls freshman hoops changes
The La Porte girls freshman basketball game vs. Chesterton scheduled for Monday was postponed and will be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Slicer Gym. Saturday's game versus Lake Central will start at 10 a.m. in Slicer Gym instead of the originally scheduled 11.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Marquette schedules 3-on-3 tourney
In recognition of Marquette and Michigan City reviving its boys basketball rivalry, Marquette High School is hosting a 3-on-3 alumni basketball tournament Nov. 29 at the Scholl Center. The double-elimination tournament, which has a three-game minimum, is open to anyone from age 18 on up. A minimum of two players on each team must be Marquette Catholic or St. Mary's alumni. The 2019 Thanksgiving Throwback will begin at 4 p.m. with an after-party planned at Barker Pub. Entry fee is $50. Register at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net.
