LP’s Trick or Treat event raises $4,884 for Special Olympics
The Trick or Treat for Special Olympics event was a resounding success as $4,884, a record for this event, will be donated to Special Olympics Indiana. Wednesday night's event at La Porte High School was organized and run by the Slicer Student Athletic Council.
Slicers football sectional tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale in the La Porte High School athletic office for the Slicers’ sectional football game versus Michigan City at 7 p.m. on Friday at Ames Field. Tickets, which are $6, will be available from 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.
LP Bowling Club breakfast Saturday
The La Porte Slicers Bowling Club is holding a Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Salvation Army building, 3240 Monroe St., in La Porte.
Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. Advance tickets are available from any Slicers bowler or coach as well as at the door.
Slicers girls freshman hoops time change
La Porte’s girls freshman basketball game versus Lake Central on Nov. 16 will start at 10 a.m. in Slicer Gym instead of the originally scheduled 11 a.m.
Girls on the Run 5K in La Porte Nov. 9
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate its fall season participants at its annual fall 5K events at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Nov. 9 in La Porte and on Nov. 10 at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond. Individuals of any and all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 5Ks are open to the public and all proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade.
For the La Porte 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 10 a.m. Registration closes at 11:30 a.m. and the untimed 5K starts at noon. For the Hammond 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 1 p.m. Registration closes at 2:30 p.m. and the untimed 5K starts at 3 p.m. It costs $25 for an adult (18 and older) and $15 for youth (17 and under), which includes an event shirt and finishers’ medal. For more information, visit www.gotrofnwi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.