Slicers sectional football tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale in the La Porte High School athletic office for Friday night's sectional football game versus Valparaiso at Kiwanis Field at 7 p.m. All tickets are $6.
Slicers girls hoops falls at Penn
La Porte’s girls basketball team dropped its season opener, 61-49, at Penn on Thursday night. Nyla Asad paced the Slicers (0-1) with a game-high 20 points, and Alanti Biggers scored 14. La Porte went an impressive 16-of-18 on free throws, but it got outscored 22-9 in the first quarter.
Cougars girls hoops can’t solve Pilgrims
New Prairie’s girls basketball team lost 56-34 to visiting Plymouth on Thursday night. Libby Lapczynski, Eva Dodds, and Jordan Winters lit it up behind the arc for the Cougars (0-2), combining for seven 3-pointers. Lapczynski scored 12, all from the 3-point line. Dodds had two treys and Winters one 3-pointer, each adding seven points. New Prairie battled through three quarters and trailed just 38-32, but only scored two points in the fourth, getting outscored 18-2.
Blazers girls hoops drops decision
Ryleigh Grott scored 10 points as Marquette dropped a 55-24 girls basketball game at South Bend Adams on Thursday. The Blazers trailed 19-13 at the half before the Eagles broke the margin open in the third quarter.
PNW to host baseball camp
Purdue Northwest will host a four-week baseball camp at its Westville campus starting Jan. 12. Pride assistant coach Shane Prance will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
MC, LP to host girls, boys hoops sectionals
Michigan City will host the girls basketball sectional this season. The Wolves, who are now in Sectional 3, are joined by La Porte, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley, Plymouth and Mishawaka. The boys sectional, which includes the same six teams in addition to Culver Academies, is at La Porte, while MC will be the boys regional site. La Porte hosts the girls regional and the north semistate.
Among other LP County schools, New Prairie's girls will play at John Glenn and the boys at Hanover Central. The South Central and Westville girls are in the Class 2A Hebron Sectional, while the boys teams go to North Judson. Marquette's girls move to the 2A Whiting Sectional and the boys shift to the 2A Bowman Academy Sectional. LaCrosse, which remains in Class A, travels to Culver for the girls sectional and Triton for the boys sectional.
Marquette schedules 3-on-3 tourney
In recognition of Marquette and Michigan City reviving its boys basketball rivalry, Marquette High School is hosting a 3-on-3 alumni basketball tournament Nov. 29 at the Scholl Center. The double-elimination tournament, which has a three-game minimum, is open to anyone from age 18 on up. A minimum of two players on each team must be Marquette Catholic or St. Mary's alumni. The 2019 Thanksgiving Throwback will begin at 4 p.m. with an after-party planned at Barker Pub. Entry fee is $50. Register at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net.
