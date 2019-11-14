S.C. girls hoops rolls over Culver
Balanced South Central picked up 16 points from Amber Wolf and Abbie Tomblin and 15 from Delanie Gale in a 64-21 girls basketball rout of Culver on Wednesday. The trio combined for six 3s, including three by Gale. Holly Noveroske chipped in eight points.
NP football on the air
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry Friday's Class 4A Regional between New Prairie and Hobart at RRSN.com.
La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club
The La Porte Elementary Wrestling Club is for any male or female student enrolled in La Porte Community Schools in grades K-5. Students will be provided with the opportunity to learn and compete in the sport of wrestling. Students will have the opportunity to compete in individual tournaments and team dual meets. Practice Session 2 will be Jan. 5-Feb. 25. Practices for session 2 will be 5-6:30 p.m. Enter “I” St. Entrance. Practices will be in the wrestling room on the upper deck of the main gym. Bring a T-shirt, shorts, wrestling shoes or gym shoes.
The session is $75. Family discounts available. Make checks payable to La Porte Wrestling. Additional cost for participation in tourneys. Sign up any time, email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us to express interest, or contact them through their Facebook page: LaPorte Wrestling.
Wrestling Camp: They’ll also host a wrestling camp throughout the month of March. Camp will be a more inclusive session for all levels of ability. Details will be made available in February. Any questions can be answered at practice, or you may email lkuzdas@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
Slicers girls freshman hoops change
The La Porte girls freshman basketball game versus Lake Central will start at 10 a.m. Saturday in Slicer Gym instead of the originally scheduled 11.
MC, LP to host girls, boys hoops sectionals
Michigan City will host the girls basketball sectional this season. The Wolves, who are now in Sectional 3, are joined by La Porte, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley, Plymouth and Mishawaka. The boys sectional, which includes the same six teams in addition to Culver Academies, is at La Porte, while MC will be the boys regional site. La Porte hosts the girls regional and the north semistate.
Among other LP County schools, New Prairie's girls will play at John Glenn and the boys at Hanover Central. The South Central and Westville girls are in the Class 2A Hebron Sectional, while the boys teams go to North Judson. Marquette's girls move to the 2A Whiting Sectional and the boys shift to the 2A Bowman Academy Sectional. LaCrosse, which remains in Class A, travels to Culver for the girls sectional and Triton for the boys sectional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.