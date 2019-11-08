Slicers girls hoops falls at Penn
La Porte’s girls basketball team dropped its season opener, 61-49, at Penn on Thursday night. Nyla Asad paced the Slicers (0-1) with a game-high 20 points, and Alanti Biggers scored 14. La Porte went an impressive 16-of-18 on free throws, but it got outscored 22-9 in the first quarter.
LP pair are All-DAC cross country
La Porte cross country runners Connor Havens and Ella Bensz are all-Duneland Conference selections in the sport. The top 12 finishers in the DAC Championship meet earn the honor. Havens was fifth in the boys race, while Bensz was 12th in the girls race. Maddie Russin and Geno Christofanelli of Crown Point were the conference meet champions.
Cougars girls hoops can’t solve Pilgrims
New Prairie’s girls basketball team lost 56-34 to visiting Plymouth on Thursday night. Libby Lapczynski, Eva Dodds, and Jordan Winters lit it up behind the arc for the Cougars (0-2), combining for seven 3-pointers. Lapczynski scored 12, all from the 3-point line. Dodds had two treys and Winters one 3-pointer, each adding seven points. New Prairie battled through three quarters and trailed just 38-32, but only scored two points in the fourth, getting outscored 18-2.
Blazers girls hoops drops decision
Ryleigh Grott scored 10 points as Marquette dropped a 55-24 girls basketball game at South Bend Adams on Thursday. The Blazers trailed 19-13 at the half before the Eagles broke the margin open in the third quarter.
Week 9 Pro Picks winner: Tom Kissinger
The Herald-Argus Pro Picks contest winner for Week 9 of the National Football League was Tom Kissinger of La Porte. He was one of two people in our contest to earn an 11-2 record, winning with his tiebreaker score of 48 total points for the Monday night game. The games he missed were Indianapolis-Pittsburgh and Green Bay-LA Chargers. Kissinger won the $50 prize.
Slicers girls freshman hoops time change
La Porte’s girls freshman basketball game versus Lake Central on Nov. 16 will start at 10 a.m. in Slicer Gym instead of the originally scheduled 11 a.m.
Girls on the Run 5K in La Porte today
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate its fall season participants at its annual fall 5K events at the La Porte County Fairgrounds today in La Porte and on Sunday at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond. Individuals of any and all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 5Ks are open to the public and all proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade.
For the La Porte 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 10 a.m. Registration closes at 11:30 a.m. and the untimed 5K starts at noon. For the Hammond 5K, on-site registration, packet pick-up and pre-event activities begin at 1 p.m. Registration closes at 2:30 p.m. and the untimed 5K starts at 3 p.m. It costs $25 for an adult (18 and older) and $15 for youth (17 and under), which includes an event shirt and finishers’ medal. For more information, visit www.gotrofnwi.org.
